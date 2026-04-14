Dawn Staley Was Extremely Excited to See Raven Johnson Be Drafted to Fever

Dawn Staley’s always been a proud supporter of all the Gamecock stars she’s coached over the years. Raven Johnson was no different.

Immediately after the Fever drafted Johnson 10th overall on Monday night at the WNBA draft, Staley stood up and applauded the South Carolina star. As Johnson approached the stage to receive her jersey from commissioner Cathy Engelbert, Staley made sure to squeeze a hug in with Johnson to congratulate her. That’s a proud coach right there.

"Good job, [Raven]" ❤️



Dawn Staley reacts to Raven Johnson selected 10th overall to the Fever 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DGfnCUKTeE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 14, 2026

Staley then celebrated with Johnson’s family as they began receiving their Indiana hats.

You know Dawn Staley had to come show love to Raven Johnson's family 💕



From @GamecockWBB to the @IndianaFever!



2026 #WNBADraft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY pic.twitter.com/2OfO52i6wP — WNBA (@WNBA) April 14, 2026

Johnson leaves South Carolina after five seasons with the team and Staley. Johnson won two NCAA titles with the Gamecocks and the legendary coach. It’s clear they grew a tight bond during Johnson’s time with the South Carolina. Notably, Johnson hilariously involved herself in the infamous on-court spat between Staley and UConn coach Geno Auriemma during the Final Four a couple weeks ago. Johnson high-fived her coach and it helped bring her back to reality in that moment.

“It’s just so classic Raven,” Staley said at the time. “She makes me laugh, even in the most difficult situations ‘cause she’s so innocent. She’s a really kindhearted young lady, and sometimes you need people around you to put things in perspective. It was a calming, it truly was a calming for her to do that to just break the ice of what was happening in real time.”

Now Staley will get to cheer for Johnson alongside her former South Carolina teammate Aliyah Boston when they suit up for the Fever in 2026.

Staley was just as excited to see her other two Gamecocks, Madina Okot and Ta'Niya Latson be drafted on Monday night.

Raven Johnson, Fever GM Amber Cox discuss future in Indiana

Johnson admitted to media after her draft selection that she was surprised her name was called so early. She’s grateful for the opportunity to play for the Fever.

“I did not think I was going to get my name called, I’m going to be honest. I was like ‘Why are all these cameras coming in my face?’ But when they called my name, I was like ‘Me?’ I thought I would’ve been a lower pick,” Johnson said. “It’s a blessing to get to hear your name get called, you dream of times like this as a little girl. ... A team to believe in me and draft me, it means a lot. I just want to say thank you to Indiana.”

“I thought I would've been a lower pick ... it's a blessing." 🙌



Raven Johnson was thankful after being selected 10th overall to the Fever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gqZDdjqpw8 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 14, 2026

Fever general manager Amber Cox shared with media on Monday night that Johnson will be prepared because of her impressive experience with Staley. The league knows how Staley’s players are built different.

“I think because she has won at the highest level, played on the biggest stage, obviously been to multiple Final Fours, I always say a point guard playing for a coach like Dawn Staley, who was one of the greatest point guards in our game, you’re gonna learn a lot and she’s been a sponge,” Cox said, via The Athletic’s James Boyd. “So, I think coming in here, she’s got a leg up.”

#Fever COO/GM Amber Cox on Raven Johnson’s experience:



“I alway say a PG playing for a coach like Dawn Staley, who was one of the greatest PGs in our game, you’re gonna learn a lot and she’s been a sponge. So, I think coming in here, she’s got a leg up.” | @theathleticwbb pic.twitter.com/JT7unpF7yx — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) April 14, 2026

Since taking over the Gamecocks program in 2008, Staley’s produced 21 WNBA drafted players, including three on Monday night. There’s a reason for that, and Cox summed up one of the reasons pretty well.

More WNBA from Sports Illustrated