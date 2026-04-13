The 2026 WNBA draft is finally here.

In one of the marquee events of the year, the W’s top prospects will hear their names called on Monday night at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York, with the rebuilding Dallas Wings on the clock first with the No. 1 pick. Headlining the 2026 draft class are UConn guard Azzi Fudd, UCLA center Lauren Betts, Spain’s Awa Fam and TCU guard Olivia Miles, all of whom are expected to be taken early in the first round.

Serving looks under the bright lights and on the orange carpet, Fudd, Betts and the best women’s college basketball players in the nation will soon find out their long-awaited fates. Which former collegiate teammates could reunite in the pros? Which players will land on the franchise of their dreams?

Follow along in Sports Illustrated’s live blog of all the breaking news and updates from this year’s WNBA draft.

2026 WNBA Draft Live Updates: Where Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts and Top Prospects Will Land on Draft Day

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