2026 WNBA Draft Live Updates: Where Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts and Top Prospects Will Land on Draft Day
The 2026 WNBA draft is finally here.
In one of the marquee events of the year, the W’s top prospects will hear their names called on Monday night at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York, with the rebuilding Dallas Wings on the clock first with the No. 1 pick. Headlining the 2026 draft class are UConn guard Azzi Fudd, UCLA center Lauren Betts, Spain’s Awa Fam and TCU guard Olivia Miles, all of whom are expected to be taken early in the first round.
Serving looks under the bright lights and on the orange carpet, Fudd, Betts and the best women’s college basketball players in the nation will soon find out their long-awaited fates. Which former collegiate teammates could reunite in the pros? Which players will land on the franchise of their dreams?
Follow along in Sports Illustrated’s live blog of all the breaking news and updates from this year’s WNBA draft.
2026 WNBA Draft Live Updates: Where Azzi Fudd, Lauren Betts and Top Prospects Will Land on Draft Day
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Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020 and has a bachelor’s in English and linguistics from Columbia University. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. She is a lifelong Liverpool fan who enjoys solving crossword puzzles and hanging out at her neighborhood dive bar in NYC.
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University.