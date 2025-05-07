Fever Coach Provides Injury Update on Caitlin Clark After Preseason Debut
Caitlin Clark made her 2025 preseason debut on Sunday in the Indiana Fever's win over the Brazilian national team, but she is still dealing with a left leg injury that sidelined her from the Fever's preseason game on Saturday.
On Wednesday, Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on Clark's injury, noting that she has been limited in practice and they are still exercising caution with their star guard.
"She's been limited in practice, so we're still very cautious about working her way back and really letting her body kind of tell her how much she's able to do," Fever coach Stephanie White said, via Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star. "We're really relying on the training staff, and she's making great progress. And that's what we need, just to make sure that we're super cautious."
Before Saturday's game, Clark said she was experiencing "just a little tightness" in her left leg. She did play the next game, which was a special matchup taking place at her alma mater, the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena. In that game, she scored 16 points with six rebounds and five assists. While dealing with the leg injury, Clark still managed to hit multiple long-range three-pointers, including a highlight three from her own logo where she set the NCAA women's scoring record.
The Fever have their final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream this Saturday, and a week later, begin their regular season with a matchup vs. the Chicago Sky.