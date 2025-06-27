SI

Injured Caitlin Clark Was Watching Out for a Cameraman Before Fever-Wings Game

Clark still made the trip to Dallas despite being ruled out due to a groin injury.

Kristen Wong

The Indiana Fever will have to wait yet another day for Caitlin Clark to suit up, with the star guard set to miss her second consecutive game and seventh this season against the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Clark, who's dealing with a nagging groin injury she might have picked up in the Fever's win over the Seattle Storm, still made the trip to American Airlines Center in Dallas to watch her team take on 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers and the Wings. Prior to tip-off, Clark had a funny exchange with one of the cameramen who was trying to get a good shot of her walking through the tunnel.

While filming Clark, the cameraman appeared to incidentally back up into a metal railing, which the Fever star immediately noticed.

"Whoa, that had to hurt," Clark said, without breaking stride. "Hope you're O.K."

Fans thought the moment was just too funny given that Clark, holding a Starbucks pink drink in one hand and a bag in the other, somehow looked concerned and totally unbothered at the same time.

