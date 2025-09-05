LeBron James Has Encouraging Message for Caitlin Clark After Injury News
Caitlin Clark announced on Thursday that she would miss the rest of the season because of nagging lower-body injuries. After Clark posted the message, LeBron James showed up in the comments with some encouragement saying, "Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK!!"
Clark played all 40 games in her rookie season, but only appeared in 13 in 2025. Her final game was in the middle of July after she returned from a hamstring injury. She played four games before re-aggravating the injury at the end of a game.
There was hope that Clark would be able to play again this season as the Fever fight for a spot in the playoffs. Instead, she goes down as one of the many players Indiana has lost to injury this season. A list that includes Chloe Bibby, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham. The Stranger Things jerseys are the least nightmarish thing about the season.