LeBron James Has Encouraging Message for Caitlin Clark After Injury News

Stephen Douglas

Caitlin Clark announced some bad news on Thursday.
Caitlin Clark announced some bad news on Thursday. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Caitlin Clark announced on Thursday that she would miss the rest of the season because of nagging lower-body injuries. After Clark posted the message, LeBron James showed up in the comments with some encouragement saying, "Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK!!"

Clark played all 40 games in her rookie season, but only appeared in 13 in 2025. Her final game was in the middle of July after she returned from a hamstring injury. She played four games before re-aggravating the injury at the end of a game.

There was hope that Clark would be able to play again this season as the Fever fight for a spot in the playoffs. Instead, she goes down as one of the many players Indiana has lost to injury this season. A list that includes Chloe Bibby, Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson and Sophie Cunningham. The Stranger Things jerseys are the least nightmarish thing about the season.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

