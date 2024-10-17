New Women’s Basketball League Expected to Recruit Caitlin Clark, per Report
One of the fastest-growing women’s basketball leagues in the country is going after a big fish.
Unrivaled, a new 3-on-3 league created by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, will try to recruit Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in the coming weeks, according to Front Office Sports.
The league wanted to give Clark ample time “to recover and golf” during the WNBA offseason, but sources revealed that Unrivaled plans to reach out to Clark sometime “in the next several weeks.” “Get ready for the full-court press,” one source said.
Unrivaled recently signed a multiyear broadcast rights deal with TNT Sports ahead of its inaugural season this winter which will take place in Miami. Kelsey Plum, Arike Ogunbowale, Angel Reese and UConn’s Paige Bueckers are some of the star players who have already agreed to participate in the league in January.
After the Fever were bounced in the first round of the WNBA playoffs by the Connecticut Sun in September, Clark said she “almost definitely” wasn't joining any basketball leagues this offseason.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year has been spending the last few weeks bonding with her teammates off the court as well as practicing her swings on the golf course. Clark is scheduled to participate in the LPGA pro-am at The Annika in Florida on Nov. 13.