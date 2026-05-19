Paige Bueckers Appeared to Respond to Wings Coach’s ‘Selfish’ Comments After Dominant Win vs. Mystics

After losing back-to-back close contests, the Dallas Wings secured their biggest win so far this season by beating the Mystics 92–69 on Monday night. This is exactly the victory Dallas needed to silence the critics, at least for a bit.

This win comes just a few days after coach Jose Fernandez went viral for his frustrated comments about the team, which notably included saying the Wings have “selfishness” in the locker room. Here’s a reminder of Fernandez’s tirade:

“I mean, it’s real talk and it’s accountability. That’s what I told them,” Fernandez said on Thursday night. “There’s selfishness in this locker room. There is. You gotta look in the mirror and be accountable on how you play. And don’t get upset if you think you should've played more or you didn't play enough or you didn't get the shots you think you should've gotten. Really good teams, they don't give a s--- about that. You know what they give a s--- about, they give a s--- about winning, ‘cause that’s what matters.”

These comments understandably didn’t sit well with the Wings, and they returned to the court with the drive and motivation to perform better for their coach.

Paige Bueckers led the Wings with 18 points and seven assists in Monday night’s win over Washington. She focused her post-game comments on giving her teammates their flowers, but one word choice seems to be in direct response to what Fernandez said last week.

“We played selfless tonight,” Bueckers said. “... Really good two days of practice leading up to this game where we were talking, communicating. We had a rough film session where we held each other accountable and talked about what we needed to improve on.”

"It was a really good response from our team."



Paige Bueckers talks with Jordan Cornette after the Wings' big win over the Mystics. pic.twitter.com/WT41v7z32S — WNBA on NBC and Peacock (@WNBAonNBC) May 19, 2026

Bueckers using some of the same words her coach used just days prior doesn’t seem like much of a coincidence. It seems like Fernandez drilled these words and skills into the brains of his players over the past few days, and it worked.

Azzi Fudd has best performance yet against hometown Mystics

Even though Azzi Fudd is still not in the starting five for Dallas, she was seen as the star of the show on Monday night as she faced her hometown team, the Mystics. And, she delivered.

In just her third WNBA game of her rookie season, all of which have been off the bench performances, Fudd logged a high of 24 minutes, while scoring 12 points, two rebounds and three assists, all career-highs for her thus far.

“My goal was to be aggressive when I got in the game. Contribute any way I could, watch what the starters were doing,” Fudd said after the game. “They started the game off pushing the pace, being aggressive, getting stops, so I wanted to continue that.”

Azzi Fudd starting to understand it now 😯



Her first WNBA game with double-digit points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/19TX2eJb1S — espnW (@espnW) May 19, 2026

Fernandez, who hasn’t necessarily appreciated the criticism he’s received about not starting Fudd yet, was happy with the rookie’s performance.

“I think everybody was excited to see Azzi and how well she played and how she shot it and how she defended and how she created off the bounce,” Fernandez said. “I’m glad that now we can continue to increase the minutes. She felt good and it was good to see her at the comfort level that she played.”

Fernandez hasn’t shut down the idea of starting Fudd at some point this season, he just hasn’t explicitly given a timeline as to when fans can expect to see the No. 1 pick in the starting five. As her minutes increase in each game, it might be sooner rather than later when we get to see Fudd as a starter.

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