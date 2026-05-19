WNBA Power Rankings: Can Sky Maintain Hot Start Without Rickea Jackson?

We’re only two weeks into the regular season, and there has already been plenty of movement in the rankings. As teams settle into the campaign, cracks have begun to surface, and cream has started to rise to the top, with some familiar faces leading the pack.

Officiating was once again top of mind as the league adjusts to new guidelines that have produced more fouls. “For our team, defensively, we need to adjust. We foul all the time,” Caitlin Clark told the media after the Fever’s win on Sunday. “And Steph [White] told us in the locker room they are fouls. We are fouling, and they are going to call it.”

The Sky’s Natasha Cloud had a different message for the refs following Chicago’s win on Sunday, where Rickea Jackson exited the game with what was later determined to be a tornl A. “Their ultimate job is to control and protect the players in this game,” Cloud said. “I think that this group today failed to do so. They failed to protect Rickea. They failed to control the game.”

Expect more officiating discourse as that season wears on. Without further ado, the latest edition of the WNBA power rankings:

1. Las Vegas Aces

Previous ranking: 6

The Aces haven’t lost a game since the deflating 33-point loss to the Mercury in their home opener. Las Vegas charged to consecutive wins over the Sun, with A’ja Wilson pouring in 45 points on 83.3% shooting during the teams’ second meeting. Later in the week, it was Chelsea Gray’s turn to play hero against the Dream, scoring the game-winner and putting up 21 points, making five of her eight attempted threes. And with only five games in an Aces jersey under her belt, Chennedy Carter already looks to have the Sixth Player of the Year award wrapped up, putting on another stellar performance on Sunday, logging 20 points in 21 minutes against her former team. Carter could be the difference-maker for the Aces, giving Becky Hammon a different look off the bench, and a potent second scoring option to lighten Wilson’s load.

2. New York Liberty

Previous ranking: 1

Breanna Stewart & Co. bounced back after suffering a last-second defeat at the hands of the Fire, besting Portland 100–82 on Thursday. While splitting results with an expansion side is certainly disappointing, it’s important to note that New York doesn’t yet have its full roster available, with Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally still sidelined due to injury. The good news? Stewart and Marine Johannès have been handing in impressive performances, with the French guard leading the league in three-pointers made per game (3.8). Even without a handful of its stars, New York’s offense, the highest rated in the league, is clicking.

Liberty guard Marine Johannès (left) has had an incredible start to the season, leading the league in three-pointers made (3.8). | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

3. Atlanta Dream

Previous ranking: 3

The Dream may have fallen short against the Aces, but Atlanta should be heartened by its effort, marching back after being down by 19 points in the third quarter to come within one point of Las Vegas. After recording two double-doubles to open the season, Angel Reese had just nine points and eight rebounds while shooting 1-for-8 from the field against the defending champs. Atlanta’s perimeter presence has also been lacking, boasting the second-worst three-point percentage in the league (24.7%), which is atypical for a Karl Smesko team.

4. Chicago Sky

Previous ranking: 10

The new-look Sky are off to a 3–1 start after logging wins over the Lynx and Valkyries last week. Chicago has been stingy defensively and has been starting to jell offensively. However, the team’s top scorer, Jackson, went down with a knee injury during Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Chicago announced Tuesday that Jackson has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. The Sky will need to continue to get production out of rookie Gabriela Jaquez, who is averaging 12.5 points per game, with Jackson out.

5. Phoenix Mercury

Previous ranking: 5

After falling to the Lynx earlier in the week, the Mercury took down the Sky 91–83 on Friday. Jovana Nogić led the way against Chicago, scoring 27 points, including five three-pointers, shooting 62.5% from beyond the arc. The rookie has provided Phoenix with additional offensive firepower to complement Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas, who lead the team in points.

Jovana Nogić (left) has been a pleasant surprise for Mercury fans, as the 28-year-old rookie guard from Serbia has averaged 16 points per game so far. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

6. Golden State Valkyries

Previous ranking: 4

After a blistering start to the season, the Valkyries stumbled last week, falling to the Sky 69–63 in a low-scoring affair. Wednesday was a particularly difficult night for Kayla Thornton, who was 0-for-11 from the field. After averaging 16 points through Golden State’s first two games, one has to think the outing against Chicago was an anomaly. Following a quieter week at home, the Valkyries will hit the road, with a Thursday night game in New York and a Friday game in Indiana.

7. Washington Mystics

Previous ranking: 9

The Mystics went to overtime twice last week, falling to the Liberty before defeating the Fever. While Washington sometimes acts its age , as it did against the Wings Monday night, and has things to clean up—leading the league in turnovers (17 per game)—its two second-year stars have been strong anchors. Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have palpable chemistry and are leading the Mystics in points, with Citron averaging 20 points per game (good for eighth in the league) on 59.1% shooting. Meanwhile, Iriafen leads the league in rebounds, averaging 12.8 per game.

8. Indiana Fever

Previous ranking: 7

Indiana scored 102 points, as Clark contributed 32 points and eight assists, and yet it still lost to the Mystics. The Fever need to improve on the defensive side of the ball if they have championship aspirations, with the team’s defensive rating falling to the middle of the pack. White’s team managed a comfortable 11-point win over the Storm without Aliyah Boston, who missed her first WNBA game and was out due to a lower leg injury. Boston’s health will be something to monitor as the linchpin of Indiana’s defense.

9. Minnesota Lynx

Previous ranking: 8

Olivia Miles continued to impress, as the rookie seemed to be running Minnesota’s offense with poise. Minnesota is 2–2 after a mixed bag of a week, which featured wins over the Mercury and Wings and a loss to the Sky. The goal moving forward will be to try to stay healthy, as the team announced this week that Emma Čechová, who was averaging 8.3 points per game, is out for the season with a torn ACL. With Napheesa Collier out until June, the Lynx can’t afford any other prolonged absences.

Olivia Miles (left), who Minnesota drafted with the No. 2 pick, has been off to a hot start as a pro. No. 1 pick Azzi Fudd (right) has been dealing with a knee injury and has been limited for the Wings so far this season. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

10. Dallas Wings

Previous ranking: 2

The Wings tumbled down the rankings after consecutive losses, falling to the Lynx and the Dream. “There’s selfishness in this locker room,” coach Jose Fernandez said following Thursday’s loss to Minnesota. It appears Dallas is still trying to work out how its puzzle pieces fit together, with Arike Ogunbowale scoring just six points and shooting 2-for-11 from the field against the Lynx. The promising news? The Wings bounced back against the Mystics on Monday night, with Ogunbowale contributing 16 points in the comprehensive win. Maybe Fernandez’s warning shot woke Dallas up.

11. Toronto Tempo

Previous ranking: 13

The Tempo split results with the Sparks last week, with Brittney Sykes dropping a career-high 38 points to help her side to a 106–96 win on Sunday. “There is a green light for me to play my basketball,” Sykes told the media after the game. Kiki Rice also had a standout performance, with the rookie logging 19 points and five rebounds in her first start with Toronto.

12. Portland Fire

Previous ranking: 14

What a week for the Fire. Sarah Ashlee Barker set the Moda Center ablaze on Tuesday, laying in a game-winning buzzer beater to down the Liberty in Portland and secure the expansion team’s first win of the season. Barker was back at it again on Monday night, logging 18 points and four rebounds to lead the Fire past the Sun. This is still very much a developing team that is feeling things out, but Portland has shown flashes of promise, like Barker’s late-game heroics.

This angle of Sarah Ashlee Barker’s buzzer beater >>>> https://t.co/SxjB71q6um — WNBA (@WNBA) May 13, 2026

13. Los Angeles Sparks

Previous ranking: 12

The Sparks’ defense has continued to struggle, with Los Angeles second only to the Sun in opponents’ points per game (98.3) and last in rebounds per game (26.5). While the Sparks’ offense is respectable, led by Kelsey Plum, who paces the league with 26.8 points per game, wins will be hard to come by if they can’t shore up the defense.

14. Seattle Storm

Previous ranking: 11

The Storm were handed two comprehensive defeats by the Tempo and the Fever last week. Seattle was without Dominique Malonga—who leads the team in points (16) and rebounds (7.3) —on Sunday in Indiana due to a concussion. The Storm need some frontcourt help and should get it with 2026’s No. 3 pick Awa Fam wrapping up her overseas commitments with Spain’s Valencia Basket Club, winning the Liga Femenina Endesa championship.

15. Connecticut Sun

Previous ranking: 15

It’s been a very tough start to the season for the Sun. Last week’s back-to-back losses to the Aces and Monday’s defeat at the hands of the Fire leave Connecticut winless through five games. This season may be more about the Sun trying out young players like Aneesah Morrow and Aaliyah Edwards than being competitive.

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