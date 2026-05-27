WNBA Power Rankings: Liberty, Aces Are Stumbling 

There was a lot of movement in the rankings this week, with league juggernauts stumbling and some unassuming contenders displaying their grit. The Liberty and Aces showed they are far from invincible, with both teams falling at home. New York has lost three consecutive games in Brooklyn and will look to right the ship when it hosts the Mercury on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Dream have taken over the top spot, playing with poise down the stretch of close games. Four of Atlanta’s five matchups have been decided by five points or less, with the Dream staying within striking distance in the fourth quarter and coming up clutch at the end of games.

1. Atlanta Dream

Previous ranking: 3

The Dream are now 4–1 after defeating the Wings and Mercury last week. Rhyne Howard helped power Atlanta past Phoenix in a narrow 82–80 victory, draining six threes and finishing with 21 points after pouring in 25 points against the Wings earlier in the week.

“She’s capable of having a 10-assist game. She’s capable of 30-, 40-point games. She’s going to read the defense and take whatever is given to her,” said Dream coach Karl Smesko after Sunday’s win. “Rhyne has just been fantastic so far this year—always been great, but I think this is the year she is just taking it to another level.”

2. Minnesota Lynx

Previous ranking: 9

No Napheesa Collier, no problem? The Lynx are 4–2 without their star, and charged past the Tempo and Sky last week. With center Emma Čechová sidelined for the season after tearing her ACL, veteran Natasha Howard stepped up, logging 26 points and 14 rebounds against Chicago on Saturday.

After a mass exodus of talent in free agency and injury woes to start the season, few had the Lynx penciled in as a contender this year, but Cheryl Reeve’s squad is proving the doubters wrong.

3. Indiana Fever

Previous ranking: 8

Aliyah Boston returned to the Fever’s starting lineup after missing a game for the first time in her WNBA career due to a lower leg injury. The star center didn’t miss a beat, leading the Fever in back-to-back wins, notching 24 points and eight rebounds against the Fire before logging 20 points and 16 rebounds vs. the Valkyries.

Indiana may have endured some off-court controversy surrounding Caitlin Clark’s late scratch against Portland due to back soreness, but it didn’t spill over onto the court.

4. Dallas Wings

Previous ranking: 10

Jessica Shepard recorded the first triple-double of the 2026 WNBA season, logging 18 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the Wings’ win over the Sky. A new addition this season via the Lynx, Shepard has anchored Dallas’s frontcourt, leading the team in rebounds (10.1) and assists (6.0) per game.

Azzi Fudd also had a breakout game , with the rookie scoring 24 points against the Liberty behind six made three-pointers.

5. Golden State Valkyries

Previous ranking: 6

The Valkyries bookended a loss to the Fever with wins over the Liberty and Sun last week. Gabby Williams led Golden State in scoring in both wins, while also anchoring the team’s defensive effort. The French star has been key to the Valkyries’ early-season success, emerging as a potent threat on both sides of the floor.

Typically a sharp shooter, Chelsea Gray missed all of her attempted threes against the Sparks as the Aces are winless in Las Vegas. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

6. Las Vegas Aces

Previous ranking: 1

First, the Aces got blown out by the Mercury in their home opener, after their pregame championship ring ceremony. Then, on Saturday, after the team raised its championship banner at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Sparks beat Las Vegas 101–95. Those are the only two losses of the Aces’ season.

The Las Vegas guards struggled against Los Angeles, with Jackie Young held scoreless and Chelsea Gray missing all five of her attempted threes.

“We know she’s playing with a heavy heart,” coach Becky Hammon said of Young after Saturday’s game. “... We’re going to give her every support system we can.”

7. Los Angeles Sparks

Previous ranking: 13

Kelsey Plum brought the hammer down on her former team, scoring 38 points on 70.6% shooting while adding nine assists against the Aces. This came after Dearica Hamby recorded a double-double in the Sparks’ win against the Mercury earlier in the week. Los Angeles needed to get in the win column and build some momentum, and it succeeded in that on last week’s road trip. Now, the Sparks need to continue to improve on defense behind Cameron Brink, who is averaging 1.7 blocks per game. But a new wrinkle came on Tuesday when Plum had to be helped off the court during practice with a potential ankle injury.

8. Portland Fire

Previous ranking: 12

The expansion side is exceeding expectations, winning three of its past four games. Portland charged to a seven-point victory over the Liberty at Barclays Center on Monday, with Carla Leite scoring 18 points on 57.1% shooting. The French guard has been the spark for the Fire’s offense, nearly scoring a double-double in Portland’s win over the Tempo, logging 15 points and nine rebounds on Saturday.

9. New York Liberty

Previous ranking: 2



The Liberty have tumbled down the rankings after a three-game slide, falling to the Valkyries, Wings and Fire at home. Satou Sabally made her New York debut on Thursday against Golden State after being sidelined to start the season due to a cyst, but then exited Monday’s game early because of illness. Sabrina Ionescu also returned to the floor last week, making her season debut against the Wings before sitting out of Monday’s game. With a new coach and personnel still working into the lineup, the Liberty look out of sorts and will need to foster chemistry on the fly.

10. Seattle Storm

Previous ranking: 14

Seattle split results with the Sun before taking down the Mystics on Sunday. Natisha Hiedeman scored 24 points against Washington, making four of her six attempted threes. Rookies Flau’jae Johnson and Awa Fam also had solid outings, showing promise with 17 and 10 points, respectively. Sunday’s game marked Fam’s WNBA debut with the Spanish star joining Seattle after winning the Liga Femenina Endesa championship with Spain’s Valencia Basket Club.

11. Toronto Tempo

Previous ranking: 11

The Tempo took down the Mercury before falling to the Lynx and Fire last week. Toronto has battled injuries to start the season, with Temi Fagbenle, Julie Allemand, Nyara Sabally and Isabelle Harrison all missing time at various points. As the Tempo look to get healthy, they’ll focus on developing rookie guard Kiki Rice behind veterans Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey, who lead the team in scoring.

With several players in and out of the Tempo’s lineup with injuries, rookie Kiki Rice has seen solid minutes and averages 12.4 points per game. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

12. Washington Mystics

Previous ranking: 7

The Mystics lost to Storm 97–85 on Sunday, falling to 2–3. While young and exciting, Washington is struggling offensively and is last in the league in three-pointers made per game (five). The Mystics will need to improve their perimeter shooting, averaging just 25.5% from beyond the arc and ranking 11th in the league in points per game (83.8).

13. Chicago Sky

Previous ranking: 4

Losing Rickea Jackson for the season with a torn ACL was a huge blow to the Sky’s momentum. Chicago fell to the Wings and Lynx last week, shooting just 21% from three against Minnesota. Jackson led the team in scoring before her injury, so the Sky will need to find offensive production elsewhere to make up for the loss. Chicago is averaging 83.3 points per game, good for 11th in the league.

14. Phoenix Mercury

Previous ranking: 5

The Mercury are amid a three-game skid, losing to the Tempo, Sparks and Dream. Phoenix needs to improve its perimeter defense, with Toronto, Los Angeles and Atlanta all enjoying above-average three-point shooting against the Mercury. Nate Tibbetts also has to find consistent offensive production outside of Kahleah Copper and Alyssa Thomas.

15. Connecticut Sun

Previous ranking:15

Finally, some good news for the Sun. Connecticut is no longer winless, earning its first victory of the season over the Storm last Wednesday. Rookie Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Sun in points (16) to help her side to the 80–78 win. However, Connecticut ended the week with consecutive double-digit losses to Seattle and Golden State.

More WNBA from Sports Illustrated