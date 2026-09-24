Ranking the Five Best WNBA Rookies of the 2026 Season

With the WNBA’s regular season coming to a close on Thursday and the playoffs kicking off over the weekend, the first year for most of the 2026 rookie class ends too.

Not for Olivia Miles and the Lynx, who will chase the title. Outside of that, though, not many of the league’s top rookies will make their playoff debuts. As Miles has immediately arrived as a true superstar and the best player on the league’s best team throughout the year, she’s the Rookie of the Year. There’s no question.

What about everyone else? Across the league, plenty of players have made their mark over their first season, laying the foundation for what look like long, impactful careers. As the regular season wraps up, here’s a look at our top rookies from this year’s class:

5. Sydney Taylor, Chicago Sky

The train fell off the tracks early in the Sky’s season when Rickea Jackson went down with a season-ending injury. Sydney Taylor making the team off a training camp contract was a bright spot in a rough year for Chicago, though. She went through a shooting slump recently, but bounced back with a nice 18-point game in a win over the Tempo on Tuesday.

She started the season in a limited role off the bench, but her scoring pop made coach Tyler Marsh add her into the starting lineup fairly quickly. Taylor had 27 points in 23 minutes off the bench against Toronto on May 27, then dropped 30 points in 21 minutes a couple weeks later. Her incredible scoring continued when she entered the first five, highlighted by two game-winning three-pointers in August in upsets over the Aces and the Valkyries.

Taylor started her professional career overseas and isn’t your typical rookie at 25 years old, but she’s found a spot in this league as a lethal and clutch bucket-getter when she gets going.

4. Azzi Fudd, Dallas Wings

The No. 1 pick had an up-and-down rookie year, which came to a close in early August when she was ruled out for the remainder of the season due to arthroscopic procedure to address ongoing soreness in her right knee. Fudd came off the bench to start the year, but forced coach Jose Fernandez’s hand after her sixth career game when she scored 24 points and knocked down six threes off the bench.

From there, Fudd had nights when her shot fell and others when it didn’t. Even if it was an off night, though, she made an impact defensively. Her 2.5 stocks per game are the most among rookies. The high-level ability to space the floor for Paige Bueckers, Jessica Shepard and Arike Ogunbowale creates easier looks across the board for Dallas and will be something the Wings sorely miss in the playoffs. As a critical part of the Wings’ young core, Fudd put together a strong rookie season that she should be able to build off of when healthy.

Plus, winning the three-point contest as a rookie was incredibly impressive.

3. Kiki Rice, Toronto Tempo

Although Toronto didn’t get a lottery pick as an expansion team, the Tempo found one of the best rookies of the 2026 class in Kiki Rice at the sixth pick. The do-it-all guard had a hot start to the year, but missed nearly two months with an ankle injury. She picked up where she left off once she returned in late July, currently in the midst of a strong stretch to end the season.

Her numbers have only gone up as the season moves along and she’s proven that she’s a true cornerstone for the Tempo as the franchise grows. She’s crafty driving to the bucket, which leads to creative finishes near the rim and a decent number of free throws. She’s great from the foul line, too. With great vision and feel for the game, she makes plays for her teammates and herself in transition in half-court offense. A strong guard who is a good rebounder for her position, Rice has the ability to turn defense into quick and easy offense.

The prolonged absence threw a wrench into Rice’s rookie season as the Tempo dealt with injury woes across the board. When available, however, Rice has been one of the league’s standout newbies and should receive All-Rookie honors anyway.

2. Flau’jae Johnson, Seattle Storm

Make no mistakes, this has been a putrid year for Seattle. That was expected after the mass exodus in free agency over the offseason, but the Storm won’t even hit 10 wins.

On the bright side, their young core is legit. Domonique Malonga is an All-Star, Awa Fam has shown promise as a rookie and Seattle got the steal of the draft with Flau’jae Johnson. The former LSU star was taken by the Valkyries with the eighth pick, then sent to Seattle in a draft-night trade for two second-rounders.

Seattle’s frontcourt was addressed with Malonga and Fam alongside Ezi Magbegor, but Johnson answered the biggest question for the franchise as she looks like its true guard of the future. She’s scored 17 or more points in each of her past seven games and looks like yet another building block for the Storm through their rebuild. Natisha Hiedeman’s presence has let Johnson thrive as Hiedeman takes much of the on-ball duty, which enables Johnson’s scoring and pesky game. Her efficiency from three-point range can improve, but Johnson’s shown everything else over her first WNBA season.

1. Olivia Miles, Minnesota Lynx

Was there any other answer?

Miles is already a bona fide superstar. The Lynx have struggled recently, but Minnesota still enters the playoffs as one of the top title threats. A large part of that is Miles’s immediate arrival at the next level. As Napheesa Collier missed the first half of the season due to injury, Miles led the way as the Lynx stayed atop the standings. When Collier returned, Miles didn’t miss a beat with fewer shots to go around.

The rookie guard put her name in some elite company when she was named an All-Star starter and although A’ja Wilson is the likely MVP once again, Miles has a case. She’s been the best player on the best team in the league throughout the season, which is bonkers for a rookie. She’s must-see TV with her otherworldly creativity passing and finishing at the rim. As a solid three-point shooter, too, defenses have to account for every possibility with Miles, which makes her and the Lynx incredibly tough to guard.

Miles is in the top 10 across the WNBA in scoring and assists per game, one of the top offensive cogs in the league. She’s the runaway Rookie of the Year and she should at least get first team All-WNBA honors to go with it.