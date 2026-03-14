Caitlin Clark didn’t look like her usual self in her last game for Team USA, but she’ll have a chance to get back into her scoring groove in Saturday’s contest against Italy in the 2026 FIBA World Cup Qualifying tournament.

As a reminder, the U.S. women have already qualified for the World Cup—which will take place in September in Germany—but are using these preliminary games as a way to improve their chemistry and get to know each other’s playing styles better. Team USA is 2-0 so far after comfortable wins over Senegal and Puerto Rico.

Heading into Saturday’s matchup, Rhyne Howard currently leads all Team USA players with 13.0 points per game, followed by Clark (12.5) and Paige Bueckers (12.5). Clark, who was recently cold from beyond the arc going 1-of-5 against Puerto Rico, is also leading the team in assists with 7.5 per game.

Follow along in our live blog on all the fun and exciting moments in Team USA’s matchup vs. Italy.

Team USA vs. Italy Live Updates: Caitlin Clark Could Get First Starting Nod in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers