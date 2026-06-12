Why Caitlin Clark Might Get Fined by WNBA for What She Wore With Taylor Swift-Inspired Shoes
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Caitlin Clark had another big game for the Fever on Thursday night, scoring 32 points and adding 10 assists in an overtime win at home over the Sky.
While Clark’s performance had everyone buzzing during the game, after the game she shared some cool details about the special shoes she wore against the Sky and how she might get fined by the league for what she wore above them.
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Clark busted out a special pair of Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Eras Tours" PE’s that paid tribute to her friend, Taylor Swift, and her legendary world tour that ran from 2023 to ’24. Clark attended both of Swift’s shows in Indianapolis in 2024 and considers herself to be a hardcore “Swiftie.”
So why might she be facing a fine from the WNBA? Well, Clark shared that she wore two friendship bracelets above her right ankle in another ode to Swift and what fans wear to her concerts. The WNBA prohibits players from wearing any type of jewelry during games.
"I don't know if that's allowed," Clark said of her friendship bracelets. "I might be getting fined from the league for that. That's alright. I'll pay that too.”
Here’s a look at Clark’s “Eras Tours” shoes:
And here’s a look at her friendship bracelets:
Caitlin Clark spoke about her Taylor Swift-inspired shoes after the game
Clark has become friends with Swift over the years and even attended a Chiefs game with her last season. After Thursday night’s game, she spoke about what the shoes meant to her and how lots of fans wanted to get them from her after the win.
"These are my last PE’s that I was going to debut so I save the best for last,” Clark said. “Obviously, you guys know I'm a big fan of Taylor, and the Eras Tour was the best concert of all time. I think they're pretty fun. I’ve never had so many people ask me for my shoes after the game. Literally every kid was screaming for them and I felt bad. I’m like ‘honestly, no, sorry. I’ve got to keep them.’ But I felt bad. I thought they looked pretty good out there.”
Caitlin Clark was fined by the WNBA over an Instagram comment in 2025
Clark has been punished by the WNBA before as she was fined $200 during the playoffs last year when she commented “Refs couldn’t stop us” on an Instagram post from the Fever.
She had a good laugh about it afterwards, writing on social media: “Got fined $200 for this lol BENCH MOB WILL BE EVEN MORE ROWDY TOMORROW LETS GOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Clark will now likely hear from the WNBA about her friendship bracelets. The fine shouldn’t be that much, however, and she doesn’t seem to be all that concerned about it. Instead, she’s probably happy that the Fever were able to get a second straight win to improve to 7-5 on the season.
She also made history in the win over the Sky as she and Aliyah Boston (34 points, 12 rebounds) became the first teammates in WNBA history to have 30-point double-doubles in the same game.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt