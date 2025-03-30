SI

Paige Bueckers Had Priceless Reaction to Question About Geno Auriemma After UConn’s Win

Andy Nesbitt

Paige Buekers had 40 points in UConn's win over Oklahoma.
Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are heading to the Elite Eight after beating Oklahoma, 82-59, on Saturday. That final score doesn't tell the whole story, however, as UConn trailed by three points at halftime before turning it on the second half and running away with the victory.

Bueckers led the way again, finishing with a career-high 40 points, including 29 in the second half.

The star guard had a priceless reaction after the game when she was asked about what head coach Geno Auriemma said to her during the poor first half to get her to take over and lead the Huskies to the win.

"Just an everyday interaction between coach and Paige," she said before adding: "Him getting on me, him holding me accountable, I did have some mental lapses and mental mistakes that I can’t have at this point of the season. Obviously taking them but not letting them affect me in a negative way, affecting me in a positive way to not make those mental mistakes again and turn it up a notch."

The face she made while the question was being asked was too good:

UConn will face the winner of Saturday's night's Southern California-Kansas State game in a regional final on Monday.

