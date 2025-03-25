UConn’s Geno Auriemma Held Back Tears Watching Paige Bueckers Leave Presser
In one of the most emotional games of March Madness so far, No. 2 UConn defeated No. 10 South Dakota State 91-57 in front of a sold-out crowd at Gampel Pavilion to advance to the Sweet 16 for the fifth consecutive season.
Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers laced up her shoes for the final time at Storrs and put up 34 points in her last home game, becoming only the second player in program history to record multiple 30-point games in the NCAA tournament.
Bueckers caught on fire early in the game and ended up sitting out most of the fourth quarter with the Huskies holding a near-40 point lead at that point. However, the fifth-year senior was put in one more time by coach Geno Auriemma to give her the special moment of receiving a standing ovation and to let her feel a "sense of appreciation" from the crowd.
Auriemma, typically stoic in nature, looked visibly emotional during his joint press conference with Bueckers after the blowout win. When Bueckers finished answering questions and got up to head into the locker room, the Huskies coach appeared to be holding back tears watching his star player leave:
Such a special moment between Bueckers and her longtime coach.
And it won't be their last, with Bueckers and the Huskies taking on No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday amid their hopeful NCAA title run.
"I think Paige was rewarded for all the work she's put in since she's been here and how much she loves the game," Auriemma told reporters. "I've not met anybody who works harder, loves the game more, spends more time in the gym. So her time in front of Connecticut fans ended exactly the way it's supposed to end, and I'm really happy for her."
Fans were heartbroken to see the Huskies coach so torn up: