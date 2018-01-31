South Carolina fans reportedly spit on Missouri women's basketball players and used the "the N-word," as they were leaving the court after Sunday's game, reports the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

According to the paper, South Carolina's athletic director Ray Tanner released a statement Tuesday saying his department investigated the claims and didn't find any confirmed reports.

It started after the game when former Missou player Sierra Michaelis tweeted about the alleged incident.

classy to see the SC fans spitting on Mizzou after the game lol — Sierra Michaelis (@SierraMichaelis) January 29, 2018

There's no available footage from the ESPN2 broadcast with the final images coming right after the final buzzer.

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton did not deny the claims Tuesday, saying she was "really disappointed" and "there's no place in our game for that."

Robin Pingeton addresses the accusations that South Carolina fans spit on #Mizzou players after Sunday’s game: pic.twitter.com/LZe0wMw0Cw — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) January 30, 2018

Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk also said during an interview with Columbia radio station KTGR that players were called the N-word and spit on.

#Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk didn't pull punches when talking with us about the treatment the Tiger #WBB team received at #SouthCarolina on Sunday.



Listen to the full interview here: https://t.co/2fiVqsaeUO #SEC pic.twitter.com/7Gtm0UaXHQ — KTGR Big Show (@KTGRBigShow) January 31, 2018

The two teams have become heated rivals, with a Missouri fan reportedly calling South Carolina players "thugs" in the first matchup earlier this month.