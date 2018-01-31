Missouri AD, Coach Say South Carolina Fans Spit On Women's Basketball Players, Used Racial Slurs

South Carolina fans reportedly spit on Missouri women's basketball players and used the "the N-word," as they were leaving the court after Sunday's game.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 31, 2018

South Carolina fans reportedly spit on Missouri women's basketball players and used the "the N-word," as they were leaving the court after Sunday's game, reports the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

According to the paper, South Carolina's athletic director Ray Tanner released a statement Tuesday saying his department investigated the claims and didn't find any confirmed reports.

It started after the game when former Missou player Sierra Michaelis tweeted about the alleged incident.

There's no available footage from the ESPN2 broadcast with the final images coming right after the final buzzer.  

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton did not deny the claims Tuesday, saying she was "really disappointed" and "there's no place in our game for that."

Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk also said during an interview with Columbia radio station KTGR that players were called the N-word and spit on.

The two teams have become heated rivals, with a Missouri fan reportedly calling South Carolina players "thugs" in the first matchup earlier this month.

 

