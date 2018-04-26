WWE’s most confusing event of the year is Friday in Saudi Arabia.

The Greatest Royal Rumble has a card as good as any WrestleMania but without any of the buildup. Will this end up being a top-tier pay per view or simply a glorified house show? That remains to be seen. At the very least, North American fans will be treated to some rare mid-day live wrestling.

The show is part of WWE’s 10-year agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a venture tied to the country’s “Vision 2030” modernization campaign. WWE is reportedly getting oodles of money for this event, so expect the show to be a big spectacle.

Full match card

• 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match (The winner apparently gets an enormous trophy. For an updated list of participants, click here.)

• Steel cage match for Universal Championship — Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

• Casket match — The Undertaker vs. Rusev

• John Cena vs. Triple H

• WWE Championship — AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

• United States Championship — Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

• Raw Tag Team Championship — Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

• SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos

• Ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship — Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

• Cruiserweight Championship — Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto

​How to watch

Live stream: WWE Network

Start time: Noon ET/9 a.m. PT (5 p.m. in the U.K., 9:30 p.m. in India, midnight in Western Australia, 2 a.m. Saturday in eastern Australia)

Run time: WWE Network has the show scheduled to run six hours.