WWE Greatest Royal Rumble: Start Time, Match Card, Run Time and More

Courtesy of WWE

What to know how about the Greatest Royal Rumble, including when it starts, how long it runs, what the matches are and more. 

By Dan Gartland
April 26, 2018

WWE’s most confusing event of the year is Friday in Saudi Arabia. 

The Greatest Royal Rumble has a card as good as any WrestleMania but without any of the buildup. Will this end up being a top-tier pay per view or simply a glorified house show? That remains to be seen. At the very least, North American fans will be treated to some rare mid-day live wrestling.

The show is part of WWE’s 10-year agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a venture tied to the country’s “Vision 2030” modernization campaign. WWE is reportedly getting oodles of money for this event, so expect the show to be a big spectacle. 

Full match card

• 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match (The winner apparently gets an enormous trophy. For an updated list of participants, click here.)

• Steel cage match for Universal Championship — Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

• Casket match — The Undertaker vs. Rusev

• John Cena vs. Triple H

• WWE Championship — AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

• United States Championship — Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

• Raw Tag Team Championship — Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy

• SmackDown Tag Team Championship — The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos

• Ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship — Seth Rollins vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor vs. Samoa Joe

• Cruiserweight Championship — Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto

wrestling
Q&A: Baron Corbin on His Time in the NFL, WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble and More

​How to watch

Live stream: WWE Network

Start time: Noon ET/9 a.m. PT (5 p.m. in the U.K., 9:30 p.m. in India, midnight in Western Australia, 2 a.m. Saturday in eastern Australia)

Run time: WWE Network has the show scheduled to run six hours.

