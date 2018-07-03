Rep. Jim Jordan Accused of Knowing About Sexual Abuse Allegations Against OSU Wrestling Doctor

Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State from 1986-1994.

By Associated Press
July 03, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former wrestlers at Ohio State University say a congressman isn’t being truthful when he says he wasn’t aware of allegations that a team doctor was abusing athletes.

Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha Yetts both wrestled at the university in the 1990s. They say U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican who has expressed interest in running for House speaker, knew at the time that the doctor was groping male wrestlers.

The wrestlers’ allegations were first reported Tuesday by NBC.

Male athletes from 14 sports at Ohio State have reported alleged sexual misconduct by Richard Strauss. Strauss died in 2005.

Jordan’s spokesman says in a statement the congressman never saw or heard about any abuse or had any abuse reported when he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)