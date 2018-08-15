An unwelcome visitor got a front row seat at Raw this week.

During Ember Moon’s match against Alexa Bliss, a bat flew down from the rafters of the Greensboro Coliseum and went right to the ring. While it didn’t get too close to Moon and Bliss, the flying mammal was a little too close for Ronda Rousey’s comfort. The broadcast even showed Rousey saying, “Oh my god, there’s a bat.”

WWE posted extended footage of the invasion, which also shows a camera man kicking the bat.

Moon, who won the match, took it as a sign.

Omg my spirit animal! https://t.co/2rGq6bewPR — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) August 14, 2018

Where’s Manu Ginobili when you need him?