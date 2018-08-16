Ronda Rousey Considering Extending WWE Run, Possibly Postponing Family Plans

Rousey said she's no longer sure about the previous timeline set to compete in WWE.

By Kaelen Jones
August 16, 2018

If you've enjoyed watching Ronda Rousey throw down in WWE, then you will be happy to learn that she has enjoyed her time in the ring just as much, if not more.

In an exclusive interview with ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Rousey revealed that she is reconsidering the "set timeline" she originally committed to when she began wrestling with WWE back in January.

"I love this way more than I ever thought I would," Rousey told ESPN. "We had a timeline set, and now we aren't so sure about it because I love it so much."

According to Shelburne, Rousey's original schedule was created with the potential of starting family kept in mind. However, the 31-year-old is "rethinking any time limits" previously established.

On August 8, "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey made her official WWE debut at Wrestlemania 34. She beat Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Stephanie McMahon in a tag-team match.

She is currently preparing to fight Alexa Bliss in the WWE Raw Women's Championship at SummerSlam on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

