In a new YouTube vlog, Ronda Rousey said she broke her pinky knuckle in her Triple Threat match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, and she also discussed her WWE future.

Rousey said the injury occurred when she flipped the table at WrestleMania. She had two pins put in her hand and the cast is expected to come off in four weeks.

Following that, Rousey, the former Raw Women’s Champion, said she and husband Travis Browne plan on traveling until she gets pregnant.

"As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first," Rousey said. "I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'f--- everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.' And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom [AnnMaria De Mars], who trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable. I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future."

Rousey said she was only planning on staying with the company until November, but when the opportunity to headline WrestleMania in a women's only event became a possibility, she decided to stay. WrestleMania was Rousey's last scheduled match.

Last week, Rousey hinted at starting a family in an Instagram post she captioned with "impregnation vacation."