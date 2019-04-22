Watch: Ronda Rousey Doesn't Want to Make Any Promises on WWE Future

In a new YouTube vlog, Ronda Rousey discussed her WWE future after WrestleMania 35. 

By Charlotte Carroll
April 22, 2019

In a new YouTube vlog, Ronda Rousey said she broke her pinky knuckle in her Triple Threat match with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, and she also discussed her WWE future.

Rousey said the injury occurred when she flipped the table at WrestleMania. She had two pins put in her hand and the cast is expected to come off in four weeks.

Following that, Rousey, the former Raw Women’s Champion, said she and husband Travis Browne plan on traveling until she gets pregnant.

"As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first," Rousey said. "I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'f--- everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.' And you’ll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom [AnnMaria De Mars], who trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the US Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable. I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level. But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future."

Rousey said she was only planning on staying with the company until November, but when the opportunity to headline WrestleMania in a women's only event became a possibility, she decided to stay. WrestleMania was Rousey's last scheduled match.

Last week, Rousey hinted at starting a family in an Instagram post she captioned with "impregnation vacation." 

You May Like

More wrestling

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message