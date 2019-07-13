All Elite Wrestling has another tune-up show on Saturday night as it prepares for its highly anticipated television debut on TNT this fall.

“Fight for the Fallen” is AEW’s third event, following May’s “Double or Nothing” and “Fyter Fest” two weeks ago. The show is taking place at the Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, which is located adjacent to the stadium that the Jaguars, owned by AEW financiers the Khan family, call home. Proceeds from the event will be donated to victims of gun violence.

The show includes several debut matches for AEW talents who did not wrestle at either of the two previous events. Most notably, Shawn Spears (who bloodied Cody Rhodes with an unprotected chair shot to the head at Fyter Fest) will be in a six-man tag match. The Dark Order (who made a surprise appearance at Double or Nothing) will also make their in-ring debut.

How to watch

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET (the “Buy-In” pre-show begins at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Live stream: B/R Live (free, only in U.S. and Canada)

Pay-per-view: Fans outside the U.S. and Canada can order the PPV on Fite.TV.

Full match card

• Pre-show match: Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin and Joey Janela vs. MJF, Sammy Guevara and Shawn Spears

• Pre-show match: Sonny Kiss vs. Peter Avalon (with Leva Bates)

• Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

• Britt Baker and Riho vs. Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima

• The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Angélico and Jack Evans vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

• Kenny Omega vs. Cima

• Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky (representing SoCal Uncensored, accompanied by Christopher Daniels) vs. the Lucha Brothers (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)

• Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian

• Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)