After more than a year away, one of WWE’s most popular tag teams could be returning.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass are in talks with WWE about a possible return to NXT, Dave Meltzer reported in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The talk of a return comes as NXT prepares to make its live TV debut on Sept. 18. WWE moved the show from its former tape-delayed slot on the WWE Network to a live, two-hour format on USA Network in what is has been seen as an effort to challenge the upstart All Elite Wrestling. Bringing back the popular duo would be a surefire way to generate interest in the show and attract viewers familiar with “the realest guys in the room” from their time on Raw and SmackDown on USA.

Enzo and Cass starred in NXT from 2013 to 2016 before joining the Raw roster after WrestleMania 32. Though they never held the tag team titles, the pair’s strong gimmick made them one of the most popular acts in the company.

The duo began a storyline in 2017 in which they split up and began feuding with each other but the angle was cut short when Cass tore his ACL during a match on Raw.

After Cass’s injury, Enzo was moved to the cruiserweight brand 205 Live and held the Cruiserweight Championship on two occasions. He was released by WWE in January 2018 after a woman accused him of raping her in a Phoenix hotel room. Authorities elected not to charge Amore (real name Eric Arndt) due to a lack of evidence.

Cass (real name William Morrissey) went on to feud with Daniel Bryan after returning from injury but was released in June 2018 due to behavior stemming from his issues with alcohol. Morrissey, now clean and sober, has been open about his alcoholism and mental health struggles in recent interviews.