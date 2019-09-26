Fox Sports is adding to its portfolio of WWE programming with a weekly studio show called “WWE Backstage,” WWE announced.

The show will be hosted by Renee Young, accompanied by analyst Booker T. They will be joined by other guests, including current and former WWE talent.

The show will air weekly on FS1 on Tuesdays at 11 p.m. ET, beginning with the debut episode on Nov. 5. A preview will air on FS1 following Game 3 of the ALCS on FS1.

The announcement comes just ahead of SmackDown’s Fox debut on Oct. 4.

Young, who previously hosted a similar show for Canada’s The Score Television Network, has been with WWE since 2012. She has been a full-time member of the Raw commentary team since Sept. 2018, broadcasting alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Booker T is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who has done periodic commentary work for WWE since retiring from the ring.

The show will be pre-taped under the direction of Fox, not WWE, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reports.

WWE also announced new commentary teams on Thursday. The Raw team will feature Vic Joseph on play-by-play with Jerry Lawler and Dio Maddin (former NFL player Brennan Williams) on color. Michael Cole will do play-by-play on SmackDown, with Corey Graves as the analyst and Young as a “Special Contributor.”