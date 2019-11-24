For the first time, superstars from NXT will go toe-to-toe with their Raw and SmackDown counterparts in the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series.

Survivor Series 2019 takes place on Sunday at Allstate Arena near Chicago. In addition to the traditional Survivor Series elimination matches and brand supremacy tag matches, the card is highlighted by three world title matches (for the WWE Championship, Universal Championship and NXT Championship).

The annual brand vs. brand competition takes on a different tone this year now that SmackDown has moved to Fox. Behind the scenes, there is a real competition between Fox and NBC Universal (owners of USA Network, where Raw and NXT air) for the best WWE product. Add in NXT's elevation in status to a full-fledged third brand with its new weekly live TV show and this Survivor Series promises to be a memorable one.

How to watch

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Ill.

Live stream: WWE Network

Full match card