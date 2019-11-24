How to Watch Survivor Series 2019: Full Match Card, Start Time, Live Stream
For the first time, superstars from NXT will go toe-to-toe with their Raw and SmackDown counterparts in the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series.
Survivor Series 2019 takes place on Sunday at Allstate Arena near Chicago. In addition to the traditional Survivor Series elimination matches and brand supremacy tag matches, the card is highlighted by three world title matches (for the WWE Championship, Universal Championship and NXT Championship).
The annual brand vs. brand competition takes on a different tone this year now that SmackDown has moved to Fox. Behind the scenes, there is a real competition between Fox and NBC Universal (owners of USA Network, where Raw and NXT air) for the best WWE product. Add in NXT's elevation in status to a full-fledged third brand with its new weekly live TV show and this Survivor Series promises to be a memorable one.
How to watch
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, Ill.
Live stream: WWE Network
Full match card
- Brand Supremacy Triple Threat match: Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Bazsler
- Brand Supremacy Triple Threat tag team match: Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly)
- 5-on-5-on-5 women's Survivors Series elimination match: Team Raw (Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Sarah Logan) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross) vs. Team NXT (TBA)
- 5-on-5-on-5 men's Survivors Series elimination match: Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Ricochet) vs. Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, and Shorty G) vs. Team NXT (TBA)
- WWE Championship match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Rey Mysterio (No Holds Barred match)
- Universal Championship match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
- NXT Championship match: Adam Cole vs. winner of NXT TakeOver: WarGames triple threat winner
- United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. North American Champion Roderick Strong