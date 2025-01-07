Hulk Hogan Got Relentlessly Booed During WWE's Big Netflix Debut
WWE Raw made its highly anticipated Netflix debut on Monday night and all available stops were pulled out. From The Rock providing a classy gesture to Bill Simmons featuring prominently in many camera shots to Macaulay Culkin providing the pop of the night, it was a star-studded and fun affair. One thing that did not go over well was the return of Hulk Hogan, who showed up to promote his beer and provide the Intuit Dome with someone to boo very loudly. Even while trying to thank the fans.
“You, the fans, have been my greatest tag team partner because you guys have stuck with me through thick and thin dudes,” Hogan said through sustained jeering.
“But the greatest partner the WWE has ever had, is the fact that tonight, we’re making history, and the WWE has tag teamed up with Netflix, the greatest tag team partner of all time,” Hogan finished through the boos.
It is unclear if the cameo will help him sell more beer but it must be pointed out that the Raw debut streamed in front of a ton of eyeballs and controversy sells. It's not totally clear why Hogan got the reaction he did, though many people on the internet will confidently point to one thing. WWE is super smart about spinning things so setting the 72-year-old up for another late-career heel turn could be on the table.
Or that beer plug was a one-time thing. Either way, people didn't seem to love it.