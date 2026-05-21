Nikki Bella Challenges Caitlin Clark & Sophie Cunningham, Talks Ronda Rousey's Return & Danhausen!

The Bella's against Cunningham and Clark.

Yeah , she started it.

We'll finish it.

WWE Hall of Famer, and also the brand new Chief Margarita Officer, Nikki Bella.

Nikki, thank you so much for joining us.

Oh, thank you for having me.

Yeah, that's Madame Pauletta.

In terms of titles, you've had a lot of titles, but as Chief Margarita Officer, The best title that you've ever had, that has to be out there.

You know, no pun intended, but I think it's the greatest title I've ever won, and you know, just like my other championships, it took me almost 20 years of hard work and drinking a lot of tequila to get it, so it's very well earned.

What makes Madame Paleta your best partner that you've maybe ever had?

So, first, let's talk about the product.

100% blue agave.

That to me, I, I'm a big tequila connoisseur and, you know, I'm not sure your age, but as you get in your forties, hangovers suck.

And you have to look for things that are pure because like if it's not clean, it's gonna hurt.

So, I'm a very clean tequila drinker.

So first when I saw the product, I was like, OK, 100% blue agave, you got me.

I've never had infused naturally flavored tequila, but I'm gonna try this.

Blown away by the first sip, had it over ice and I was like, this is incredible.

Um, I also was But became in love with the fact that they are women ran and women-owned.

And that was a huge part for me, because as you know, like, I'm always about my women and women empowerment and love women who take over male-dominated industries.

So that was like 5 checkmarks for me.

And then a place where I get to actually showcase my Mexican roots, you know, I have my wine, very much my Italian side.

And that was another place for me where I was like, wow, I actually get to have my Mexican roots in this.

I get to showcase that, I get to be a part of my culture.

You know, my dad lives in Mexico, my stepmom, my half siblings, and so that made it even more of like, match made in heaven for me.

Now in terms of your Mexican heritage, we have the World Cup coming up.

Mexico, USA, Canada, they're all hosting this World Cup.

Which nation do you think will go further, USA or Mexico in this World Cup this summer?

I mean, I love you USA.

You're talking about the men's Mexico.

Sorry guys, I mean, I feel bad, but Mexico will for sure go farther.

It's, you know what I mean, we can't, yeah.

There's no other choice.

It has to be Mexican no other choice, you know.

I put my money on them every single, every 4 years.

I put my money on Mexico over our US men's.

So they're great, but they are Mexican great.

You mentioned women being pioneers.

You've partnered with a great tequila that is women-oriented.

This past weekend, we saw two of the all-time best, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano, face off in the octagon.

Rousey got the victory.

We know she's headlined the WrestleMania.

She has headlined countless UFC and now the Netflix version of the MMA brand.

Do you think Rhonda's back?

I mean, I know she said she wants to have more babies, but seeing her out there, like, even though it was only 17 seconds worth, I was like, she looked insane.

I'm like, how is that her last fight?

Like, it made me want more from her, and just the way she moved, the way she looked, like, she looked like she's like in her, like, best area yet.

And so, I, I'm hoping we get another fight, um, out of Rhonda, but I feel like she kind of made it clear, like she wants to go have more babies and, you know, is heading to go live her life in Hawaii.

But I was just beyond impressed.

I mean, Rhonda's just, I, I was, you know, honored that I got to share a ring with her for our first evolution, PLE.

And just being in the ring with her and even, you know, doing what we do, I just remember feeling the strength of her is a strength I had never felt from anyone before and I had been in the ring with people like Victoria and Beth Phoenix and Rhonda is just a different kind of species.

I mean, she is just top elite athlete and It just made me proud not only as an athlete, but as a mom, like to see what she went in and did.

I mean, she's a year postpartum, like, she's not getting enough credit or maybe she is, but I was just blown away, but I would love to see another match.

Like, maybe from some of the younger girls, the newer girls, you know what I mean?

I think Rhonda would kick their asses.

Like, she's insane.

She's, it was funny because like, my mom and I were talking afterwards cause she was here watching.

I'm like, you know, I think if I, I would never get in the ring with Rhonda.

I can never do what they do ever, but I, I would never, I would be looking at my feet the whole time, like, don't let her get my feet.

Like I would just be like, don't let her get you down.

That's like what you have to worry about with her, you know.

But that's easier said than done, especially how good she is.

She came so fast.

She came at her so fast.

Like, I, I think you couldn't even have looked away.

So you're right, it's easier said than done.

And even still, when someone comes at you, I mean, even in my world, like, it's not easy to stand on your feet.

It's hard.

Now, in terms of, you've had a lot of encounters with athletes, celebrities, we're Sports Illustrated, so one thing we always like to do is intermingle the sports into the conversation.

If you could tag team with any current pro athlete, who would you pick?

Hm, you know, I feel like Alex Morgan and I would have cool vibes, you know, I had the soccer background, um, soccer players, the way they move, they would catch on to wrestling really quick, how their footwork is.

Um, I mean, Sophia Cunningham has said she's wanted to take me on, so I'll leave it at that .

I think, you know, I'd like to take her and Caitlin Clark on.

That'd be fun.

Um, but you're calling it the Bellas against Cunningham and Clark.

Yeah, she started it.

We'll finish it.

The fever will go down 123.

I feel like that's what's, you know it, but yeah, I think Alex Morgan and I would be like awesome at like tagging.

Could you imagine the headlines?

You put your finishing move on Caitlin Clark in front of a sold out crowd.

Dude, I'll rack attack the shit out of her.

I love that.

Now, Dan Han has become one of the biggest storylines in WWE currently, and he puts a curse on people.

We just saw it with the Miz.

We've seen it with countless other wrestlers.

If you can handpick Dan Han to put a curse on any current WWE superstar, who are you whispering to Danhausen to say, I want you to put a curse on that person?

Anyone my sister and Paige goes up against.

Can we start with Judgment Day, and then I, the irresistible forces are calling them out, so that means a major curse.

And I'm over here just trying to get back in.

I'm about to call him up and be like, hey, start cursing these tag teams, you know, they can't lose those titles.

So that is definitely where I would love to see him put some curses on.

Let's start with Monday Night Raw tonight, and then if they make it to Saturday Night Main Event, let's get some curses over there.

How proud were you to see, I know you weren't able to take the ring at WrestleMania, to see Paige's comeback, to see your sister and Paige win those tag team titles in front of, you know, 70,000 people in Las Vegas.

Oh my gosh, you know, it's so crazy because it's like so emotional.

Like you feel so many emotions there.

Like, I was trying not to cry and they were emotional, but I was so proud.

It's, you know, the one thing about our industry is you just under, like, especially how long I've been in it.

I know Paige and Bree's journey.

I know what they've been through, you know, Paige is like a sister to Bree and I.

And it made me just super, super proud because they both have been through a lot and it's moments like that where you're like, see, the journey is worth it.

It's the fight is worth it.

And so, um, Such a great moment.

They're crushing it.

I love how many matches they've been a part of.

It's so fun to see them in there, you know, the one thing I, I, I like about this era is I like when we can see the new mixed in with the stars from the past.

And, you know, we even see that with the men, and we're seeing that with the MS and, you know, and even when when we still see punk and, you know, a few others, I think it's really, I think that's what makes wrestling really special.

And, um, so it's been really fun to see them in the mix with everyone.

Now you're a twin, who has the better locker room etiquette, you or Bree?

Me, duh, she'll probably disagree, but Brie can be a bee, and I mean, not to any of the girls in the locker room, but I just feel like I have better locker room etiquette.

I feel like people like me better.

Now, lastly, we wanna turn the story back here to your tequila .

You are now, again, the Chief margarita Officer.

Tell me which of the cocktails, the signature cocktails that are offered, is the go to one that Nikki Bella, when you need a drink , you're picking that flavor.

So, this is the flavor, the tamarind that you need to pick.

This is my favorite.

If you go to our website, you, we have recipes on there.

This one is, this is the Nikki Bella recipe.

You want to get the tamarind margarita, get these ingredients, make it, you're gonna be in heaven.

You're gonna love it.

Also, on our website, you can buy, right now, you can only, um, in person get us, um, in Texas, but on our website, no matter where you're at in the United States, you can buy.

Madame Pauletta.

So, order this, then do the recipe and you're gonna sip, you're gonna have a margarita like Nikki Bella.

Well, it's about 1:30 in the afternoon my time, but I'm ready.

You're ready, tamarind margarita.

How could you go wrong with that?

So cannot wait.

Thank you so much, Nikki Bella, for joining us at Sports Illustrated.

Thank you so much.

You enjoy your day.