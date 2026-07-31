Tiffany Stratton Predicts She’ll Leave SummerSlam as a Double Champion

I'm now joined by WWE superstar and women's US champion Tiffany Stratton.

Thank you so much for the time.

Thank you so much for having me.

Now, SummerSlams right around the corner.

It's in your home state of Minnesota.

How crazy does it feel coming back to Minnesota for a show this huge with friends and family ready to see you, uh, compete?

Yeah, it's, it's so amazing and so surreal.

I have actually only had one match in Minnesota in my 5-year career.

I know that seems short, but it seems long to me.

So, um, to have SummerSlam, like, like one of the big 4 PLEs be in Minnesota, I feel like it was just meant to be.

So I'm super excited to have over 20 people coming.

And um a lot of the people that are coming have never even like seen wrestling before, so I'm excited to see kind of like what their perspective is on it and, and see what they, they feel about me in a ladder match of all matches, so I'm excited.

Are you feeling any nerve?

You know, like, hey, you got everyone coming to see you.

You, you just said there's people who don't even, you know, know the business like that.

Is there any nerves, uh, coming your way?

No, no, there's no nerves when it comes to my family just because it's my family.

Like they're gonna, they're gonna love me either way.

However, like, The state of Minnesota, like I hope they love me no matter what, you know, I'm, I'm homegrown, I'm from Minnesota, so, um, I hope they can appreciate that, and I, and I hope they like me there.

Um , however, it being a ladder match, I actually have two ladder matches underneath my belt.

I had one at NXT and I had the money in the bank ladder match, so I'm pretty well versed, I feel like in, um, the ladder match scene, so, um, I'm going into this kind of confident.

I mean, you have every right to be.

You're the US women's champion, and you have a chance to walk out of Minnesota with two titles.

Has that crossed your mind at all?

Of course, you, we've got the, the Tiffy, or the two titled Tiffy emote ready, we've got, you know, shirts on deck, just in case.

Um, yeah, I have been dreaming of this since the very beginning, Tiffy 2 belts.

Um, I feel like it's, it's, um, the perfect moment in my hometown as a baby face.

Um, Tiffany Chat as a baby face is, I feel like very rare.

Um, so I'm excited.

I think it's perfect timing for everything.

Well, there's one move fans can't wait to see you perform, you know, the prettiest moon salt ever, uh, coming in, you know, you have a gymnastics background, right?

So how does the mental math go into hitting that move perfectly every single time off the top rope?

So, back in NXT I used to like not think about my finish at all, like, I think it was because I was training it all the time, I was kind of having more matches, and um I never used to think about it.

Now getting called up to the main roster, um, you don't wrestle as often, so doing my moon salt, it kind of like, I get a little bit of like a skipped heartbeat when I go from that second rope to the top, um, but once I know I, I clear that second rope, like I know I'm totally fine .

Um, there was one time, how ironic, I said like it was so easy and then exceed, but there was one time I slipped the rope.

With my moon salt in NXT.

And good thing, like it wasn't the time in the match where I was hitting it.

I was just gonna, like, land on my feet and roll through because the person had rolled in.

But it was scary.

It was, I, I never wore those boots ever again.

Um, I ended up selling them.

Um, because they're bad luck.

However, I've never hit my, um, my moon salt in a ladder match, so, um, I think I may have to do that this upcoming weekend.

I mean, we just got some breaking news, it sounds like, right?

I've gotta ask you about your rival.

It's one of the hottest rivalries in pro wrestling right now, you, Jade Cargill.

Um, you've talked about how, you know, you both kind of have a great chemistry in the ring.

Can you just talk about that dynamic, how you and her have kind of, you know, kind of built this, uh, building rivalry in the women's division?

Yeah, I think me, me and Jade have very good chemistry.

We've had a lot of matches to kind of master how we, um, feel with each other within the ring, which I think has helped a lot.

Um, we've worked on live events with one another, so I think our timing is just kind of mesh, and like, she, I work really well with, um, like monsters.

Like I work really well with Naya, um, and I didn't really think I would because my move set is like so.

Flippy.

It's, I kind of do some power moves and stuff like that, but I've, I've found a way around it where I can also, you know, have Jade be looking good, have Naya be looking good, and also be showcasing what I can do without restricting myself too much, because they are monsters.

So, um, I think we've just very much mastered each other's timing.

We have very good timing together.

And, um, we've had some really good matches.

We've had some sleeper matches.

I feel like people like sleep on our, on our matches.

Well, let's take it back, you know, we talked a little bit about your gymnastics, and now you're on the main roster.

You're a champion, you're gonna be at SummerSlam.

But if we're gonna take it back, do you remember a part of your career?

What was like the hardest part for you to pick up when you did decide to, you know, make the jump to WWE?

So I would say the hardest part for me was probably in-ring promos, um, just because, you know, just like gymnastics, you only get one shot, and I think that's with wrestling, like the in-ring stuff, you can kind of mess up and, and kind of cover it up, like, only you and your opponent and And maybe some people in the back know what was supposed to happen, but if you are, you know, well versed, if you're a ring general, like you can kind of cover it up.

However, like on the mic, if you say like a wrong word, or if you black out, or, you know, just completely forget, like, you kind of just have to go off the fly and just hopefully know.

What you're gonna say.

So, um, I just feel like the in-ring promo aspect, but I've been getting better.

Um, I definitely, you know, when I turn heel next, I definitely am going to be stepping up my promo games.

Um, I want to rely heavily on my promo games, um, when it comes to turning heel again.

So, um, yeah, I would say like the promo part.

I feel like the character part, like I I knew exactly who I wanted to be, because at the time, um, there weren't a lot of, um, girly girls in wrestling .

It was kind of the era of, you know, the Rhea Ripley's, the girls that were like kind of on the goth scene or just very like hardcore, like, anti-diva kind of vibes, and I was like this girly girl that could still go in the ring, um, so I kind of wanted to be Like the girly girl of NXT, and so I just went full ham into that, and it got me on TV very fast, and um obviously it got me all the way to SmackDown and being the WWE Women's champion, and now the US women's champion.

So, um, yeah, I knew exactly who I wanted to be, and Um, yeah, I just think now it's just mastering the, the in-ring promo skills and continuously trying to get better at my in-ring and just across the entire field, just always getting better.

I feel like you can never be perfect at wrestling.

Yeah, well, that leads to my next question, you know, like, how do you keep this high fashion confidence when you're stepping into some of these most grueling matches?

That's a good question.

Um, how do I keep my confidence ?

I think I just kind of like black out and go for it.

Yeah, you can't think about it.

You just kind of have to go for it, you have to send it and hope for the best.

And I do think like gymnastics has given me that kind of confidence of just kind of like sending it, cause when you learn a new skill, you can't really like hold back.

You just have to go for it and hope for the best, and Um, that's kind of what I do in wrestling.

Gosh, uh, well, finally, I got some quick rapid fire questions for you.

Uh, like, what, besides your finisher , what is the greatest finishing move ever in your opinion?

Greatest I really like Bianca's KOD.

I think that's such a good finisher.

I love it.

Uh, which WWE superstar would make the best Hollywood action star?

Oh, a Hollywood action star.

I think Drew McIntyre, he has a really cool, like, very distinctive look and would fit perfect, I think, in a movie.

In your opinion, who's the most underrated WWE superstar right now?

Um, underrated.

Maybe JC Jane, uh, on in Fatal Influence.

I think she's really good in the ring and on the mic, and I think she has what it takes to be the next mega heel.

And finally, what's one SummerSlam prediction?

One SummerSlam prediction.

Um, I think that it's gonna be Tiffy 2 titles in Minnesota, in our hometown at SummerSlam.

You heard it here first.

Tiffy 2 titles is coming soon.

I, I don't, I can't think of a better way to end it.

Thank you so much.

Tiffany.

Thank you so much for the time.