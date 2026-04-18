Logan Paul - Full Interview

All right, roll your cameras.

I'll give you guys like 180 seconds and I'm out of here, bro.

It's 5 in the morning.

Go.

Who goes first?

So Tom Brady talked a lot of crap on you.

Yeah, then I beat him.

Then I beat him.

You remember that?

Did you see it?

That's so crazy how that works.

Next question to describe Tom Brady if he doesn't show his face.

Beaten, beaten by me.

Go.

Next question, Logan.

You've always stolen the show at WrestleMania.

How are you planning to do it this year?

I have, I show speed on my team.

He is the show.

He shows speed.

I show speed.

We're all showing speed, bro.

Next question.

Are you in the best shape of your career?

No.

Next question.

Champ, you, you, you set the standard for the celebrity crossover.

Any advice for the other people who try to want to be like other people, there's no other people that have the balls to do this besides show speed, and he's got big balls and he's great.

Next question.

You've boxed, wrestled, and built an empire, but what's one arena you still feel you need to prove something in?

Uh, I don't know, I haven't had a son yet, so maybe I could do that.

Next question.

If you and Jake Paul swapped crews for a year, who would be more successful?

Jake , next question.

What's bigger, WrestleMania or the World Cup?

The World Cup.

What are you talking about, bro?

That's just facts, bro.

I'm not gonna sit here and be like, Oh, WrestleMania, although it's awesome, and yeah, it's our Super Bowl.

Yeah, it's fantastic.

Yeah, we're playing in Allegiant Stadium, the biggest, best stadium of all time, but no, bro , it's the World Cup.

What are we talking about, bro?

Next question.

You're one of the biggest card collectors.

How much would you pay for an LA night, Jimmy, I, I burned that shit.

All right, that's a dumb question, bro.

You're banned.

If there, if there were a movie about you, who would you want to play you?

Who would I want to play me?

Probably my boy Timmy, bro.

Timmy C, yeah, Chalamag, Mr.

Dude himself.

What is it?

What's, uh, what's, what's the Dune character, uh, Lisa G yes sir, I want Lisan our guy playing me because that's how I am in real life.

I am Lisanogai.

Next question.

If you could ban one thing from WWE, what would it be?

By ban ban.

Ben, yeah, probably LA Knight.

Yeah, his real name is Sean.

Next question.

We see Tyson Fury's back out of retirement.

Do you think your brother's gonna take him on?

Yeah, definitely, yeah, my brother's gonna fight Tyson Fury.

Yeah, he's gonna fight, uh, one of the best heavyweights of all time.

Hello, Nick Conn, it's my boss over there.

Uh, please keep hire me more, hire me up more.

Uh, yeah, yeah, my brother's gonna box another heavyweight champion of the world.

That worked out real great for him last time.

Next question, Logan.

I show speed.

Is he really a tactical weapon for you, or is he just a human?

I'll tell you what, brother.

We will see.

He has it in him.

I've seen it.

He has it in him.

He's a, uh, bro, I show speed is a freak athlete and just overall talent.

He can, he can do anything.

We'll teach him stuff.

He'll, he, he'll just like look at me and nod and be like, yeah, yeah, I got it.

And I'm like, do you got it?

And then he always, he always got it.

Next question.

What do you have planned for this year for WrestleMania?

I don't know.

Next question.

When you win your first world title, who do you wanna be, bro?

You're band.

Next question.

Could we see you and Jake Paul in the ring at the same time at some point?

That's crazy.

Uh, do you think he could hang with it?

He could definitely hang with it.

I'll tell you what, bro, there's not many like celebrities that could do this crossover wrestling stuff.

The, the only person who could do it obviously is someone who shares my DNA.

It's my brother.

Um, he's got a little massaging to do and working out his relationship with TKO.

It might be a little rough, bro, maybe mend the relationship with Dana White so he can get in here and become a, you know, part of our our team, become a champion.

Uh, yeah, future tech champs together, yeah, yeah, I did like that question.

You got him who was better, Sean Michaels or Brett Hart?

Uh, Shawn Michaels, he had less of an attitude and was less pissy about everything.

Logan, are you prepared if Tom Brady does show up?

Bro, what's this question about Tom Brady?

Why are we talking about Tom Brady?

All right, as far as I'm concerned, he's washed up and was beaten by a YouTuber slash wrestler in his own sport, in his own sport.

Don't look at me.

You're banned .

What, what, what, what, what makes WrestleMania so special for those who, who may not watch?

I gotta go.