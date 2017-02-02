last week: 4

record: 20–2

Kansas’s ascent to No. 1—justified after back-to-back wins over Kentucky and Baylor—has me thinking about throwbacks. The Jayhawks have worn vintage-inspired stuff in 2015–16 and ’16–17, seen in the triptych below . . .

. . . but they’ve left two fantastic throwback candidates in the closet. One is the 1956–57 Wilt Chamberlain look, with blocky red text arched on white (at left) . . . and the other is my favorite Kansas jersey, the ’92–93, arc-serifed, Rex Walters-era look that was made by Champion, a brand that’s in the midst of a fashion-industry revival.

The strappy-ness of the Chamberlain-era jerseys is notable . . .

. . . because that cut is making a comeback elsewhere in college hoops, as newer cuts of Nike’s jerseys (such as Kentucky’s) and Jordan Brand’s (at Michigan) are showing more pec and neck:

(Chamberlain photos from University of Kansas.)

Next up: 2/4 vs. Iowa State, 2/6 at Kansas State