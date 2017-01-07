College Football

UCLA lands five-star cornerback Darnay Holmes

Quickly

  • UCLA landed a huge commitment with five-star defensive back Darnay Holmes from nearby Calabasas.
Scout.com
Scout.com
an hour ago

Darnay Holmes made it a good day for Bruin Nation when he put on a UCLA hat at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

During the television telecast of the game, Holmes made his announcement that he had verbally committed to UCLA.

He chose UCLA over Ohio State, Nebraska and USC. It was well-known UCLA was the long-time leader for the No. 1 cornerback prospect in the nation from Calabasas (Calif.) In fact, some programs stopped recruiting him since they believed he was sewn up for UCLA.

However, in the last month or so that seemingly changed. He took an official visit to Ohio State for the weekend of its rivalry game with Michigan in late November. Since then the general word around his recruitment was that Ohio State was the leader for Holmes. It was rumored that in the last couple of weeks he had taped his Bleacher Report commitment video for Ohio State. 

In the last week it was USC that looked like it had gained some momentum in the Holmes sweepstakes. There were reports that his mother wanted him at USC, while his father preferred him at UCLA, and that the mother was winning the marital battle.

 

Rumors flew in the last few days, with an equal amount of them indicating that Holmes was invariably picking UCLA, Ohio State or USC.

He ended all the rumors and speculation when he donned the Bruin hat Saturday. 

It's a big pick-up for UCLA, getting a second five-star prospect along with current UCLA commitment, defensive end Jaelan Phillips.  Holmes was always considered, along with Phillips, the prime jewel of UCLA's 2017 recruiting class.  His commitment is significant not only for the name recognition but the impact he projects to have on UCLA's team immediately next season. Holmes very well could step into a starting role at cornerback and perhaps be used on offense as a situation receiver.  It also shows that UCLA, despite a 4–8 season, can still out-recruit the likes of Ohio State and USC.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters