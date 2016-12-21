She's Baaaack

It's All About the Hair

I don't know about the culture in Buffalo's locker room, but if Marcus Foligno's teammates don't make fun of him for fixing his hair midway through a fight with Florida's Shawn Thornton, they should all be traded. Also, someone check in on Kevin Weekes.

Redskins Cheerleader Update

Good news. Jordyn Ashley, the Washington cheerleader who was run over by Kirk Cousins on Monday Night Football, is doing well. And since this is Hot Clicks, here are some gratuitous photos of Jordyn.

Jessica Gomes: Lovely Lady of the Day

Jessica Gomes remains my all-time favorite Australian SI Swimsuit model, just beating out Elle Macpherson. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Derek Kettela/SI Jessica Gomes' Best Moments: SI Swimsuit 2014 1 15 Close expandIcon 1 15 Close

​

Reminder: Don't Drink and Drive

Police cam footage from Michael Floyd's DUI arrest was released and it's not pretty. Some people are really angry at Bill Belichick for picking up Floyd? My thoughts? Doesn't everyone deserve a second chance (or third).

#FanFriday Fail

The Eagles deserve credit for their #FanFriday promotion in which a fan must locate the team’s mascot, Swoop, to win two tickets to that week's game. Unfortunately the same damn fan keeps winning.

Snoop Dogg + Jeopardy = Awesome

I love when Jeopardy has a rap clue. I especially love when there's a whole rap category.

Craig Sager Mural in L.A.

Craig Sager commemorated in mural by Los Angeles street artist next to Stuart Scott. https://t.co/apVldCfHLP — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 21, 2016

Evolution of Jagr

LEFT: Jaromir Jagr at zero points in the NHL



RIGHT: Jaromir Jagr at 1,887 points in the NHL pic.twitter.com/FssqLS0VAw — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 21, 2016

Shaq Statue, Coming Soon

Lakers announce that a statue of Shaq will be unveiled at Star Plaza outside Staples Center prior to the Lakers game on March 24, 2017. pic.twitter.com/4tZxNOp1Py — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) December 20, 2016

Odds & Ends

There is now a version of Walking in a Winter Wonderland about Jon Lester's inability to throw to first base ... Spalding basketball turned 100 and it gave away this awesome ball to commemorate the occasion ... Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon posterized LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in the same game ... ​It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has the richest audience in basic cable ... Everyone is angry with Lena Dunham ... Bill Murray is opening a Caddyshack bar near Chicago.

Boogie's Night

PEAK BOOGIE: DeMarcus Cousins scores 54th point, spits mouthguard, gets ejected, sprints to locker room, gets un-ejected! (full sequence) pic.twitter.com/kNQ7TRQCOs — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) December 21, 2016

Boogie's postgame interview probably has him writing another check to the NBA pic.twitter.com/jE5Zg50fDD — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 21, 2016

Fake Kneel of the Day

Here's that fake kneel down WKU ran with 45 seconds left in the 1st half—hid a small player behind the line: #GoTops pic.twitter.com/VQGkc4JPxw — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 21, 2016

Barry Bonds Does Pilates

My morning Pilates with Naimah @6degreesofmotion focusing on better core strength and all round body health. #loveworkingout A video posted by Barry L Bonds (@blbonds25) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Jessica Gomes Uncovered

2:20 | Swimsuit 2015 Jessica Gomes Uncovered 2015

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.