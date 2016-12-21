Extra Mustard

Wed. A.M. Hot Clicks: Jessica Gomes; Dancing Mom Returns to Golden State

Andy Gray
Wednesday December 21st, 2016

She's Baaaack

Golden State is off to a 25-4 start (best in the NBA) and any concerns about Kevin Durant's fit with the team have disappeared. So who's the MVP of the team through the season's first two months? Dancing mom, of course, who was at it again Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

It's All About the Hair

I don't know about the culture in Buffalo's locker room, but if Marcus Foligno's teammates don't make fun of him for fixing his hair midway through a fight with Florida's Shawn Thornton, they should all be traded. Also, someone check in on Kevin Weekes.

Redskins Cheerleader Update

Good news. Jordyn Ashley, the Washington cheerleader who was run over by Kirk Cousins on Monday Night Football, is doing well. And since this is Hot Clicks, here are some gratuitous photos of Jordyn.

Jessica Gomes: Lovely Lady of the Day

Jessica Gomes remains my all-time favorite Australian SI Swimsuit model, just beating out Elle Macpherson. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Reminder: Don't Drink and Drive

Police cam footage from Michael Floyd's DUI arrest was released and it's not pretty. Some people are really angry at Bill Belichick for picking up Floyd? My thoughts? Doesn't everyone deserve a second chance (or third).

#FanFriday Fail

The Eagles deserve credit for their #FanFriday promotion in which a fan must locate the team’s mascot, Swoop, to win two tickets to that week's game. Unfortunately the same damn fan keeps winning.

Snoop Dogg + Jeopardy = Awesome

I love when Jeopardy has a rap clue. I especially love when there's a whole rap category.

Craig Sager Mural in L.A.

Evolution of Jagr

Shaq Statue, Coming Soon

Odds & Ends

There is now a version of Walking in a Winter Wonderland about Jon Lester's inability to throw to first base ... Spalding basketball turned 100 and it gave away this awesome ball to commemorate the occasion ... Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon posterized LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in the same game ... ​It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has the richest audience in basic cable ... Everyone is angry with Lena Dunham ... Bill Murray is opening a Caddyshack bar near Chicago.

Boogie's Night

Fake Kneel of the Day

Barry Bonds Does Pilates

Jessica Gomes Uncovered

2:20 | Swimsuit 2015
Jessica Gomes Uncovered 2015

