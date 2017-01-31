An Immigrant Story

Budweiser’s newest Super Bowl commercial obviously was written and shot in the past week, but it still resonates strongly given current events. It might go right over Tom Brady’s head, though.

On the Next Season of Narcos...

A whole bunch of cocaine was discovered—appropriately—in the nose of an American Airlines plane in Oklahoma.

The Cardinals Scandal Keeps Getting Better

The guy who hacked the Astros tweeted his response from prison and then Rob Manfred called him a big fat liar.

P.M. Lovely Lady of the Day

Lais Ribeiro: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 21 Close expandIcon 1 21 Close

Say hello to Lais Ribeiro, who makes her debut in the SI Swimsuit issue this year. She’s from Brazil. (Click here for the full-size gallery.)

How Did He Do It?

I did a post over the weekend about the guy who broke the world record for running seven marathons in seven days on seven continents. My colleague Chris Chavez actually talked to him to find out how the hell he did it.

Who Won?

It’s probably a bad idea for an Indians affiliate to make a joke about blowing a 3–1 lead.

It's January 31st. It's 31 degrees. There's 4 inches of snow (3+1). The Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/hkIW2g7cID — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) January 31, 2017

It's January 31st. It's 31 degrees. There's 4 inches of snow (3+1). The Indians blew a 3-1 lead in the World Series. https://t.co/WVk0TkU9tV — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) January 31, 2017

Haven't you done enough to Cleveland already, Sports Illustrated?? 🙅🙅‍♂️ https://t.co/bH9JUmmruD — Lake County Captains (@LCCaptains) January 31, 2017

*Barry White Starts Playing*

WHO PUT A SEDUCTIVE BEAR IN THE FROZEN AISLE THIS IS MADNESS pic.twitter.com/aIer47rIMG — Jason Wojciechowski (@jlwoj) January 31, 2017

Odds & Ends

This is an interesting piece about how the Patriots’ current logo may have come from a 1979 concept logo. ... Soccer fans in France forced their team to get rid of a player after just four days because they really hated him. ... A hockey player is back on the ice two years after he viciously attacked another player. ... Rex Ryan took that huge Bills logo off his truck. ... They’re letting cats in the Westminster Dog show this year.

Dogs and Cats Living Together

An Important Medical Device For Just 20 Cents

Nolan Ryan Turns 70 Today

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.