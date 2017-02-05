Super Bowl LI: Prop Bets results
National Anthem over/under 2:07.5: Under (2:04)
Luke Bryan wearing blue jeans yes/no: No
Coin Toss: Tails
Winner of coin toss: Falcons
First offensive play of the game: Pass
First reception of the game: Julian Edelman
First coach shown after kickoff: Dan Quinn
Total points scored in first quarter: 0
First score of the game: Touchdown
Team to score first: Falcons
First touchdown of the game: Devonta Freeman
Will there be a non-offensive TD: Yes
Longest touchdown over/under 50.5 yards: Over
Total points scored first half: 24