National Anthem over/under 2:07.5: Under (2:04)

Luke Bryan wearing blue jeans yes/no: No

Coin Toss: Tails

Winner of coin toss: Falcons

First offensive play of the game: Pass

First reception of the game: Julian Edelman

First coach shown after kickoff: Dan Quinn

Total points scored in first quarter: 0

First score of the game: Touchdown

Team to score first: Falcons

First touchdown of the game: Devonta Freeman

Will there be a non-offensive TD: Yes

Longest touchdown over/under 50.5 yards: Over

Total points scored first half: 24