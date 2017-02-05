NFL

Super Bowl LI: Prop Bets results

Extra Mustard
3 hours ago

National Anthem over/under 2:07.5: Under (2:04)

Luke Bryan wearing blue jeans yes/no: No

Coin Toss: Tails

Winner of coin toss: Falcons

First offensive play of the game: Pass

First reception of the game: Julian Edelman

First coach shown after kickoff: Dan Quinn

Total points scored in first quarter: 0

First score of the game: Touchdown

Team to score first: Falcons

First touchdown of the game: Devonta Freeman 

Will there be a non-offensive TD: Yes

Longest touchdown over/under 50.5 yards: Over

Total points scored first half: 24

 

 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters