Buick’s Super Bowl ad was rather inspired on Sunday, as the car company found a way to make very large Panthers quarterback Cam Newton play football against a lot of small children in an entertaining manner.

Newton, who lost last year’s Super Bowl, is not playing tonight, but if he were, in his imagination it might look something like this.

Never mind the weird plot device or the presence of supermodel Miranda Kerr, just enjoy.

Newton did not give a press conference after the game.