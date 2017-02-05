Extra Mustard

Watch Cam Newton clown some small children in Buick’s Super Bowl commercial

Extra Mustard
2 hours ago

Buick’s Super Bowl ad was rather inspired on Sunday, as the car company found a way to make very large Panthers quarterback Cam Newton play football against a lot of small children in an entertaining manner.

Newton, who lost last year’s Super Bowl, is not playing tonight, but if he were, in his imagination it might look something like this.

Never mind the weird plot device or the presence of supermodel Miranda Kerr, just enjoy.

Newton did not give a press conference after the game.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters