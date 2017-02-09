Meet Nico Mannion

Congrats to FRESHMAN @niccolomannion on earning the "Welcome To The Jungle" Tournament MVP. #AZFinest A video posted by AZ Finest Mixtape (@azfinestmixtape) on Nov 25, 2016 at 7:31pm PST

One of the best writers in the business, SI’s Chris Ballard has gifted us a longform profile on the 15-year-old, red-headed basketball prodigy who is tearing up Instagram—and already receiving scholarship offers.

You Think You’re a Good Sports Fan?

If so, would you be willing to go to the lengths of the man who faked an illness so he could check into a hospital with a view of a sold-out soccer game?

Tom Hiddleston Loves Bolognese

GQ has a profile of the oft-rumored replacement for James Bond, and you can find out how heartbroken Thor’s stepbrother really was after his breakup with Taylor Swift.

Costas Out, Tirico In

Sixty-four-year-old Bob Costas announced Thursday he will no longer be the primetime host at the Olympics. Former ESPNer Mike Tirico, who joined NBC last year, will take over as host starting with the Winter Games in 2018. Costas was the frontman for every NBC Olympics broadcast from 1992 through last year’s Summer Games.

#TeamOakley

If you missed it in A.M. Hot Clicks, former Knicks star Charles Oakley was involved in a bizarre scene at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night, when he had to be removed from the arena after shoving security guards. First-ballot SI Hall-of-Famer Michael McCann has a breakdown on the legal aspect of the situation.

Pro Tip

i texted a photo of my ass to my softball rival to curse him now he's wiffing on everything. buddy im getting a cold from that breeze lol — deg (@degg) May 24, 2013

Not Ready For That World

Man, think of how confusing it would've been if just the Ghostbusters song was released, no movie. — Joe Rumrill (@2tonbug) October 12, 2013

Whoa!

never seen a fat tiger until now so i need to share pic.twitter.com/ahK7B5hauY — gopackgo (@youknowsimba) February 8, 2017

It Me

Me: Number 17 please

McD: We dont have a 17

Me: Its 2 # 2s, a # 13, an apple pie & a fudge sundae

McD: Ok that'll b-

Me: 22.17, comin around — ceeks (@70Ceeks) December 10, 2014

Odds & Ends

Cook Something For Once

'Riders On The Storm,' The Doors

