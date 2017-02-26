Nicole Kidman can't clap (and more from a wild Oscars)

And you thought the Super Bowl ending was crazy. At the finale of last night's Oscars, La La Land was announced as Best Picture. Halfway through the acceptance speech, it was discovered there was a mistake and Moonlight really won. Holy crap it was insane (and Twitter reacted as you'd expect). An embarrassed PricewaterhouseCoopers issued an apology after the awards. Also of note, people were angry when Casey Affleck won Best Actor, an Australian producer ended up in the memoriam segment even though she's alive and Nicole Kidman doesn't know how to clap.

How angry would you be?

A Louisville student successfully completed one of those "layup, foul shot, three-pointer, half-court shot challenges" for a $38,000 grand prize during halftime of a game last Thursday, only to have the prize taken away because he played high school basketball.

A few notes on Hot Clicks

One way to end a hockey game

I'm sure the NJCAA national title game between Dakota College at Bottineau and Erie Community College wasn't on your weekend "must watch" list, but it should've been. The game ended with 39 seconds left after a player attacked the ref. Just watch it.

Mama Shaq weighs in

The Shaquille O'Neal-JaVale McGee feud is officially over because Shaq's mom said so.

Kristaps Porzingis has an Instagram crush

Abigail Ratchford, a five-time LLOD, has caught the eye of a certain 7'3" Knicks forward.

Oscar swag bag

R.I.P.

Photo of an 8-yr-old Bill Paxton on a stranger's shoulders in the crowd to see JFK in Ft. Worth on Nov. 22, 1963. https://t.co/CiVfGVDmlO pic.twitter.com/Z21d9ET4VF — Stina Sternberg (@StinaSternberg) February 27, 2017

When athletes becomes nursery schoolers

Expect every high profile team to have nap rooms in the next three years. Rendering of Red Sox nap room in Fenway (via @PeteAbe) pic.twitter.com/J6YhYNB7wA — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2017

Odds & ends

Congrats to Kurt Busch, who won his first Daytona 500 on a last-lap pass ... Mark Cuban complained to Adam Silver about a mean Bleacher Report tweet ... Tim Tebow is heading to spring training with the Mets ... Rob Gronkowski will never stop making "69" jokes ... Slap Shot is now 40 and if you haven't seen it yet, do so immediately ... Tom Brady had a nice anniversary message for Gisele ... The Jimmy Kimmel-Matt Damon feud continued at The Oscars ... Alligators are such bullies ... Here's a bunch of babies who already look like middle-aged men.

She said yes!

She said yes!@IndianaMBB's @CollinHartman30 made his Senior Night extra special with a proposal. 💍 https://t.co/A9ExNyUqXB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2017

This guy actually got his prize

Layup ☑️

Free Throw ☑️

3-pointer ☑️

HALF-COURT GRANNY SHOT ☑️



Junior Ben Bode was on 🔥 in the @Golden_Flake Tuition Shootout.#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/KUL4ptU6QY — Auburn Tigers (@AuburnTigers) February 26, 2017

It's a boy!

💙👶🏼@djohnsonpga A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

Mean Tweets: Academy Awards edition

This always makes me laugh

Well I know one lady who's not that excited about the #Oscars tonight... #BillyOntheStreet pic.twitter.com/IGAqijZuNs — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 27, 2017

Who Covered It Best: Don't Dream It's Over

Who Covered it Best: Don't Dream It's Over

