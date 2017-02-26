Extra Mustard

Monday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Juliana Mizon; Nicole Kidman doesn't know how to clap

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Nicole Kidman can't clap (and more from a wild Oscars)

And you thought the Super Bowl ending was crazy. At the finale of last night's Oscars, La La Land was announced as Best Picture. Halfway through the acceptance speech, it was discovered there was a mistake and Moonlight really won. Holy crap it was insane (and Twitter reacted as you'd expect). An embarrassed PricewaterhouseCoopers issued an apology after the awards. Also of note, people were angry when Casey Affleck won Best Actor, an Australian  producer ended up in the memoriam segment even though she's alive and Nicole Kidman doesn't know how to clap.

How angry would you be?

A Louisville student successfully completed one of those "layup, foul shot, three-pointer, half-court shot challenges" for a $38,000 grand prize during halftime of a game last Thursday, only to have the prize taken away because he played high school basketball.

A few notes on Hot Clicks

Starting today, P.M. Clicks is taking a little sabbatical so make sure you get all you can from the A.M. Clicks experience. We're also planning to give Hot Clicks a little facelift in the coming weeks so stay tuned for that. I'm always on the lookout for more LLODs, so if you know any women who want to be featured, let me know. And most importantly, I love your feedback so hit me up (andy_gray@simail.com) and let me know what you like, what you hate and everything in between.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Juliana Mizon :: Courtesy of Juliana Mizon
Juliana Mizon: Lovely Lady of the Day
Mondays are rough. I spent 15 minutes staring at the ceiling wondering if anyone would notice if I didn't do Hot Clicks today. I'm sure you did, too. So reward yourself with these Juliana Mizon photos (click for full-size gallery).

One way to end a hockey game

I'm sure the NJCAA national title game between Dakota College at Bottineau and Erie Community College wasn't on your weekend "must watch" list, but it should've been. The game ended with 39 seconds left after a player attacked the ref. Just watch it.

Mama Shaq weighs in

The Shaquille O'Neal-JaVale McGee feud is officially over because Shaq's mom said so.

Kristaps Porzingis has an Instagram crush

Abigail Ratchford, a five-time LLOD, has caught the eye of a certain 7'3" Knicks forward.

Oscar swag bag

R.I.P.

When athletes becomes nursery schoolers

Odds & ends

Congrats to Kurt Busch, who won his first Daytona 500 on a last-lap pass ... Mark Cuban complained to Adam Silver about a mean Bleacher Report tweet ... Tim Tebow is heading to spring training with the Mets ... Rob Gronkowski will never stop making "69" jokes ... Slap Shot is now 40 and if you haven't seen it yet, do so immediately ...  Tom Brady had a nice anniversary message for Gisele ... The Jimmy Kimmel-Matt Damon feud continued at The Oscars ... Alligators are such bullies ... Here's a bunch of babies who already look like middle-aged men.

She said yes!

This guy actually got his prize

It's a boy!

💙👶🏼@djohnsonpga

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Mean Tweets: Academy Awards edition

This always makes me laugh

Who Covered It Best: Don't Dream It's Over

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

