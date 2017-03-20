Extra Mustard

Monday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Jessica Dykstra; The passion of a tournament coach's wife

Andy Gray
Sunday March 19th, 2017

Today should be pleasant at the Marshall household

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Wichita State nearly pulled off an upset against Kentucky, and I feel so bad for Shockers coach Gregg Marshall. Not only did he lose a winnable game, but then he had to deal with the fallout from his wife's behavior. Lynn Marshall was either very passionate or had a bit too much to drink. Security had to visit her seat three separate times and made a blogger (Kentucky Sports Radio) take down a video he shot of her (which the site obviously posted right after the game). On the bright side, at least I don't have to lead Clicks with that annoying Northwestern fan.

Tournament round-up

We are down to 16 teams remaining in the NCAA tournament, and Michael Rosenberg has a look at all the twists and turns from the second round. Also of note: Duke lost and the internet made fun of the Blue Devils ... Baylor celebrated its victory by messing up Dana Jacobson's hair ... Bam Adebayo's mom may be the early tournament MVP after this video went viral ... John Beilein broke out the water gun after Michigan's victory ... Arkansas lost, but I can't stop watching this guy's bench dance ... Sweet 16 tip times and TV schedule. 

10 happiest countries in the world

The annual World Happiness Report is out, and the U.S. didn't even crack the top 10.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Jessica Dykstra: Lovely Lady of the Day
It's Monday. Your bracket is busted. You don't want to be at work. I feel your pain. Hopefully, a bunch of Jessica Dykstra photos will help turn things around (click for full-size gallery). 

Sam Hoopes and The Rock spend some quality time together

I've spent a big chunk of my life with SI Swimsuit models over the past five years, and Samantha Hoopes may be my absolutely favorite (I mean, look at this photo). I'm also an enormous wrestling fan. So when I see Sam Hoopes hanging out with The Rock and a giant beach ball, you bet I'm linking to that in Hot Clicks.

Nelly makes a fool of himself

TMZ stopped Nelly to ask about the death of St. Louis music legend Chuck Berry. After praising him for 30 seconds, Nelly is asked to name his favorite Chuck Berry song. Turns out Nelly isn't such a Chuck Berry fan, after all.

The spitting lady of 79th Street

Aren't you jealous you don't live in New York City?

#ItsMy2Cents

Thank you for not choosing a different photo

30 years ago, this was the world's scariest man

Odds & ends

Shaquille O'Neal thinks the earth is flat ... Phil Kessel had the best pass of the NHL weekend, while Francois Beauchemin had the strangest play ... Justin Bieber is the biggest Steph Curry fan! ... Somebody stole John Rocker's gun ... This soccer player has a lot of explaining to do when he gets home ... I don't want to tell you what to do with your money, but this GoFundMe is really close to hitting its goal ... 15 great covers of Chuck Berry classics.

Kevin Love's biggest fan

Don't see this very often

Best shot of March Madness

One way to celebrate a national title

The first Chuck Berry song I ever heard

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

