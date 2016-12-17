22. Vin Scully retires

“It’s time for Dodger baseball!” There will be Dodger baseball again in 2017, but the man who made those words his signature during a remarkable 67-year broadcasting career will not be a part of it. Vin Scully retired at age 88 after almost seven decades calling games for the franchise, first in Brooklyn and then in Los Angeles. He debuted in 1950—the same year Connie Mack, born in 1862, retired as A’s manager—calling games for the Boys of Summer: Jackie, Pee Wee and Duke. He left in 2016 as the biggest star of all at Chavez Ravine and the last link to baseball’s Golden Age. — Ted Keith