If you haven’t noticed, Boston guard Isaiah Thomas has been on a tear lately. The smallest player in the league remained one of its hottest on Friday night, delivering a jumper in the final seconds to give the Celtics a 103–101 win in Atlanta.

Thomas finished with 28 points and nine assists in the game, pulling up around the free throw line to hand the Celtics a win.

Isaiah Thomas' game-winner pushes the Celtics past the Hawks in Al Horford's return to Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/gFyb3pvmnB — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 14, 2017

Boston improved to 25–15. Thomas is averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists and is likely bound for his second consecutive All-Star game.