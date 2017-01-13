NBA

Watch: Isaiah Thomas delivers winner to send Celtics past Hawks

SI Wire
an hour ago

If you haven’t noticed, Boston guard Isaiah Thomas has been on a tear lately. The smallest player in the league remained one of its hottest on Friday night, delivering a jumper in the final seconds to give the Celtics a 103–101 win in Atlanta.

Thomas finished with 28 points and nine assists in the game, pulling up around the free throw line to hand the Celtics a win.

Boston improved to 25–15. Thomas is averaging 28.2 points and 6.1 assists and is likely bound for his second consecutive All-Star game.

