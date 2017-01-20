LeBron James has faced the San Antonio Spurs three times in the NBA Finals over his career, losing twice and winning a title in an epic seven-game series when James was with the Miami Heat in 2013.

For all that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has accomplished, the four-time NBA MVP paid him the ultimate respect.

"I think he's the greatest coach of all time," James said.

"You have to be sharp, mentally and physically, when you go against his ballclub. If you were an NFL player, it's probably the same as going against a [Bill] Belichick team," James added. "What they're going to do, they're going to do and you have to try to figure it out."

James' Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Spurs Saturday night.

Popovich has a 1122–494 record in 21 seasons with the Spurs, winning five NBA titles and three NBA Coach of the Year awards. This season, San Antonio is 33–9, three games out of first place in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors.

- Scooby Axson