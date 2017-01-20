NBA

LeBron James: Gregg Popovich is greatest NBA coach of all-time

SI Wire
an hour ago

LeBron James has faced the San Antonio Spurs three times in the NBA Finals over his career, losing twice and winning a title in an epic seven-game series when James was with the Miami Heat in 2013.

For all that Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has accomplished, the four-time NBA MVP paid him the ultimate respect.

"I think he's the greatest coach of all time," James said.

"You have to be sharp, mentally and physically, when you go against his ballclub. If you were an NFL player, it's probably the same as going against a [Bill] Belichick team," James added. "What they're going to do, they're going to do and you have to try to figure it out."

James' Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Spurs Saturday night.

Popovich has a 1122–494 record in 21 seasons with the Spurs, winning five NBA titles and three NBA Coach of the Year awards. This season, San Antonio is 33–9, three games out of first place in the Western Conference behind the Golden State Warriors.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters