NBA

Charles Oakley to host press conference next week regarding Knicks

Down
enlarge
Charles Oakley banned indefinitely from Madison Square Garden
0:46 | NBA
Charles Oakley banned indefinitely from Madison Square Garden
SI Wire
2 hours ago

Charles Oakley announced that he will hold a press conference regarding his latest issues with the New York Knicks, he announced on Twitter.. 

“I love NYC,” Oakley tweeted. “I LOVE the Knicks that you for all your love .. I will be holding a Press conference next week Let's go Knicks.”

On Friday, New York Knicks owner James Dolan announced that Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden.

Oakley was arrested at Wednesday night’s Knicks game after an altercation with arena security. The incident reportedly began when Oakley heckled Dolan, with whom he has a longstanding feud. 

Analyzing the potential for a Charles Oakley suit against James Dolan, Knicks

Oakley, 53, played 10 seasons with the Knicks from 1988 to 1998. He has been upset with Knicks management that he has not been invited to participate in any of the team’s 70th anniversary celebrations. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters