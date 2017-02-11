NBA

WATCH: Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant jaw on their way to benches

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook exchanged a few words on the way to their respective benches during the third quarter of Saturday's game between the Warriors and Thunder. 

Westbrook appeared to yell, "I'm coming!" in the direction of Durant, whose Warriors held a double–digit lead. 

The game marked Durant's homecoming to Oklahoma City after departing the Thunder last summer for the Warriors. Fans greeted Durant with boos and "cupcake" chants. 

Saturday's game is the third meeting between the Thunder and Warriors this season. The Warriors won the first two games, both at home. 

