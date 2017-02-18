The NBA’s All-Star weekend slam dunk contest is back as always, with Aaron Gordon looking to take home his first trophy after narrowly missing out last season.

With Zach LaVine injured and having opted out before tearing his ACL, the stage is set for Gordon to grab the win. Competing against the Magic forward are Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III and Suns rookie forward Derrick Jones.

The contest follows the skills competition and three-point shootout, as always.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 p.m. ET (third and final event)

TV: TNT

Live stream: Stream TNT online here or using the Overtime app.