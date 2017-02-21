NBA trade rumors: Latest news, buzz as deadline nears

All-Star Weekend has come and gone, but one blockbuster trade made over the weekend will have lasting implications for the NBA landscape.

While the biggest deal so far involves the Kings trading DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans for a package including Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, a top-three protected 2017 first-round pick and Philadelphia's 2017 second-round pick, many teams look to make moves to improve playoff positioning or dump salaries.

Barring a deal involving Carmelo Anthony or Jimmy Butler, that will be the marquee trade of this season. But there is still ample time for the league's general managers to wheel and deal before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

• NBA Trade Deadline Primer: Which Teams Should By or Sell?

• The Timberwolves and several other unnamed teams have been in talks with the New York Knicks about trading for Derrick Rose. (Ian Begley, ESPN)

• Several Western Conference contenders are said to be "kicking the tires" on a deal involving Denver Nuggets small forward Wilson Chandler. (Chris Haynes, ESPN)

• The market for New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony has seemingly cooled off. Anthony has yet to express interest in waiving his no-trade clause.

• The Brooklyn Nets aren’t actively shopping Brook Lopez, with the asking price being first-round draft picks for Lopez's services (New York Post)

• A Jimmy Butler trade could still be in the works. (Ric Bucher, Bleacher Report)