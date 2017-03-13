We are almost near the end of the NBA regular season and Nike is closing things out ahead of the playoffs with a strong lineup of exclusive colorways and PE’s. LeBron James brought back a model we saw during All-Star Weekend while Paul George’s signature sneaker, the PG1, is receiving more love from around the league, including from some of the game’s big men. The Jordan Brand is also releasing not one, but four pairs of Air Jordan IV models that will keep retro fans satisfied throughout the summer. Here is a look at the best NBA kicks of the week.

Nike Basketball LeBron XIV ‘Red Carpet’

Available at nike.com, $175

There is no official word if the ‘Red Carpet’ LeBron XIV is releasing but we can guess that they will be one of the most anticipated LeBron 14 sneakers this year. First spotted during the All-Star practice, the colorway takes its name from the LeBron 7 model of the same name that consists of black, white, teal tones with red accents.

Air Jordan IV

Courtesy of Nike

Available at nike.com, March 26

The Air Jordan IV will forever be one of the most anticipated sneakers each time it releases. The Jordan Brand announced that it will release four Air Jordan IV’s inspired by the theme of summertime hustle. The products include Air Jordan IV ‘Motorsport’ and ‘Alternate Motorsport’, Air Jordan IV ‘Retro x KAWS’ and Air Jordan IV ‘Pure Money’. The Motorsport (shown above) is inspired by Jordan’s motorcycle racing team. It was originally given to the 16 members of the team and will be available for the first time. The most anticipated of the bunch will be the Air Jordan 4 Retro X KAWS, which is the first-ever collaboration with popular Brooklyn-based artist Brian Donnelly. The shoe consists of a mix of materials, such as a premium grey suede upper, a nod to Kaws’ companion pieces and a glow in the dark outsole.

The Nike Basketball PG1 Shining

​

PG1 available at nike.com, $110

The PG1 has been one of the best sneaker success stories so far this year. The Shining colorway, as seen on Willie Cauley-Stein, was the first colorway to be released and highly sought after for its unique design. Each “Shining” pair has its own code inscribed on the heel, bespoke to each shoe, which means no pair is the same.

Air Jordan XXX1 worn by Mike Conley

Joe Murphy via Getty

Air Jordan XXX1 available at nike.com, $155

The Air Jordan XXX1 has been a favorite this year on the court for players like Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Greg Monroe. Mike Conley’s yellow/white PE is one of the cleanest colorways to be rocked on the floor this week.

Nike KYRIE 3 PE

Kyrie 3 available at nike.com, $120

One thing you can expect with Irving’s sneakers is a plethora of colorways and PE’s we hope release. This silhouette gives a vibrant look with a black base with red, purple and yellow accents that make up the unique design.

Kristaps in Adidas

​

CrazyExplosive available at footlocker.com, $140

Kristaps Porzingis’ sneaker game has been vastly underrated this season. While he has only rocked the Adidas CrazyExplosive this year, he’s also worn some impressive colorways throughout the year including this Knicks PE.