NBA

Sneaker Roundup: This Week’s Best NBA Kicks

Jarrel Harris
26 minutes ago

We are almost near the end of the NBA regular season and Nike is closing things out ahead of the playoffs with a strong lineup of exclusive colorways and PE’s. LeBron James brought back a model we saw during All-Star Weekend while Paul George’s signature sneaker, the PG1, is receiving more love from around the league, including from some of the game’s big men. The Jordan Brand is also releasing not one, but four pairs of Air Jordan IV models that will keep retro fans satisfied throughout the summer. Here is a look at the best NBA kicks of the week.

Nike Basketball LeBron XIV ‘Red Carpet’

Available at nike.com, $175

There is no official word if the ‘Red Carpet’ LeBron XIV is releasing but we can guess that they will be one of the most anticipated LeBron 14 sneakers this year. First spotted during the All-Star practice, the colorway takes its name from the LeBron 7 model of the same name that consists of black, white, teal tones with red accents.

Air Jordan IV

Courtesy of Nike

Available at nike.com, March 26

The Air Jordan IV will forever be one of the most anticipated sneakers each time it releases. The Jordan Brand announced that it will release four Air Jordan IV’s inspired by the theme of summertime hustle. The products include Air Jordan IV ‘Motorsport’ and ‘Alternate Motorsport’, Air Jordan IV ‘Retro x KAWS’ and Air Jordan IV ‘Pure Money’. The Motorsport (shown above) is inspired by Jordan’s motorcycle racing team. It was originally given to the 16 members of the team and will be available for the first time. The most anticipated of the bunch will be the Air Jordan 4 Retro X KAWS, which is the first-ever collaboration with popular Brooklyn-based artist Brian Donnelly. The shoe consists of a mix of materials, such as a premium grey suede upper, a nod to Kaws’ companion pieces and a glow in the dark outsole.

The Nike Basketball PG1 Shining

PG1 available at nike.com, $110

The PG1 has been one of the best sneaker success stories so far this year. The Shining colorway, as seen on Willie Cauley-Stein, was the first colorway to be released and highly sought after for its unique design. Each “Shining” pair has its own code inscribed on the heel, bespoke to each shoe, which means no pair is the same. 

Air Jordan XXX1 worn by Mike Conley

Joe Murphy via Getty

Air Jordan XXX1 available at nike.com, $155

The Air Jordan XXX1 has been a favorite this year on the court for players like Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard and Greg Monroe. Mike Conley’s yellow/white PE is one of the cleanest colorways to be rocked on the floor this week.

Nike KYRIE 3 PE

Kyrie 3 available at nike.com, $120

One thing you can expect with Irving’s sneakers is a plethora of colorways and PE’s we hope release. This silhouette gives a vibrant look with a black base with red, purple and yellow accents that make up the unique design.

Kristaps in Adidas

CrazyExplosive available at footlocker.com, $140

Kristaps Porzingis’ sneaker game has been vastly underrated this season. While he has only rocked the Adidas CrazyExplosive this year, he’s also worn some impressive colorways throughout the year including this Knicks PE. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters