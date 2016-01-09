Former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the team's Executive Vice President of Football Operations, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Coughlin stepped down as the Giants head coach at the end of last season and had previously expressed his desire to return to the sidelines. He has worked in the NFL's league offices as a senior adviser to football operations this season.

He previously coached the Jaguars when the team joined the NFL as an expansion team in 1995. In his time with Jacksonville, Coughlin led them to two AFC title games and four playoff appearances in his first five years.

The Jaguars fired Gus Bradley with one week remaining in the season. Doug Marrone was hired as the team's new head coach on Monday.