Lions to retain head coach Jim Caldwell for 2017 season
NFL

SI Wire
2 hours ago

The Detroit Lions will keep head coach Jim Caldwell through at least next season amid questions about his future with the team, the Lions announced.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report Caldwell's return.

Caldwell has been Detroit's head coach for the last three seasons, compiling a 27–22 record with two playoff appearances.

"Job questions come no matter what in our business," Caldwell said last week. "That's just kind of the way it is. They happen to you when you're winning it all. They happen to you when you're struggling.

"It's just kind of the nature of the business, so you have to understand that they are going to come."

This season, Detroit sprinted out to a 9–4 record and a two-game lead in the NFC North heading into Week 15, but ended up losing their final three games to earn one of the NFC wild-card berths.

The Lions will play the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.

- Scooby Axson

