Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested Sunday night after an altercation with a police officer, Chris Mueller of the Beaver County Times reports.

According to the Times, Porter was put in the back of a police car outside The Flats Bar on the south side of Pittsburgh hours after the Steelers’ opening-round playoff win over the Dolphins. KDKA in Pittsburgh later confirmed with a public safety spokesman that Porter had been arrested.

The team acknowledged the report, confirming that Porter was involved in an incident and that the team is “still gathering information.”

Porter played eight seasons with the Steelers and in his third year as a coach.