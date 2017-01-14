NFL

Report: Raiders to file relocation paperwork for Las Vegas move

SI Wire
an hour ago

The Raiders will file relocation papers to move from Oakland to Las Vegas, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

Funding has already been approved for the Raiders' new $1.9 billion NFL stadium. The money approved by Nevada law makers includes private and public money. The initial plans showed the Raiders would contribute $500 million and casino owner Sheldon Adelson would contribute $650 million. Hotel tax funding may contribute another $750 million.

The move would have to be approved by 24 of the NFL owners at their upcoming meeting in March.

The Raiders would remain in Oakland until the stadium is built in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas would be the newest city to host an NFL team since Nashville welcomed the Oilers, who later became the Titans.

