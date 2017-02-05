New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady teared up before accepting the Lombardi Trophy after winning his fifth Super Bowl.

Brady led the Patriots to victory with 75 yards on 8 plays in overtime and ultimately won the game on James White’s 2-yard touchdown run.

Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Brady earned MVP honors. He now ties Bart Starr of the Green Bay Packers for the most Super Bowl wins among quarterbacks.